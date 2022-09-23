Friday, September 23, 2022
Bounce Announces New Series ‘Finding Happy’ + ‘Uncensored’ Returns to TV One

By Ny MaGee
new series on Boucne
Find Happy key art

*The new Bounce original series “Finding Happy,” is set to premiere with back-to-back episodes on Saturday (Sept. 23).

The dramatic-comedy stars Kim Coles, B. Simone, Marketta Patrice, Angela Gibbs, Stevie Baggs Jr., and Mike Merrill, per Urban Hollywood 411. According to the report, the series follows the Black female experience through the unfulfilled life of Yaz Carter (B. Simone). 

Per the official press release: “The 10-episode debut season features Yaz’s loving-but-complicated family, her stagnant career in the evolving landscape of radio, and a merry-go-round of unrequited love while dating in the love desert of Atlanta. “Finding Happy” reveals over time that true happiness can only be found within.”

Kendra Jo serves as the showrunner, writer and co-creator of “Finding Happy,” which hails from Eric C. Rhone and Cedric The Entertainer’s A Bird & A Bear Entertainment. Yasmine Coleman and Angela Wells are also co-creators of “Finding Happy,” with Eric C. Rhone, Cedric The Entertainer, Coleman, Wells, Jo, and Reesha L. Archibald serving as executive producers.

UNCENSORED series

The first two episodes of “Finding Happy” will air Saturday, Sept. 24 starting at 8 p.m. ET on Bounce TV.

Meanwhile, TV One’s autobiographical series “Uncensored” returns this weekend and the new season kicks off with actor Kadeem Hardison

“Uncensored: Kadeem Hardison” airs on Sunday, Sept. 25 at 10 p.m. ET/9C on TV One.

Per Urban Hollywood 411, below is the schedule of episodes for the new season:

Keshia Knight Pulliam Sunday, October 2

Tyson Beckford Sunday, October 9

Garcelle Beauvais Sunday, October 16

KeKe Wyatt Sunday, October 23

Mario Van Peebles Sunday, October 30

Deon Cole Sunday, November 6

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

