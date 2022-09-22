Thursday, September 22, 2022
TAYO Fatunla’s OUR ROOTS Goes Weekly in New York Amsterdam News

By Fisher Jack
Comic artist TAYO Fatunla - OUR ROOTS creator
*British- Nigerian comic artist and illustrator and Eurweb.com contributor, TAYO Fatunla creator of the award-winning OUR ROOTS, the illustrated Black history cartoon documentary, will now feature his educational feature in New York Amsterdam News newspaper on a weekly basis and its online editions.

UK-based TAYO is an artist of the African diaspora. OUR ROOTS first featured in Amsterdam News in 2008 during Black History month celebration in February. OUR ROOTS remains a unique contribution through art and journalism to racial understanding. OUR ROOTS features on Lee Bailey’s Eurweb.com.

Elinor Tatum, Publisher and Editor-in-chief of Amsterdam news reached out to TAYO to run the series weekly. TAYO is elated as he continues to document Black History through his educational series for the young, old and enthused.

Watch out for OUR ROOTS series on EURweb in October as the United Kingdom celebrates Black History month 2022 in October.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Jasmine Guy and Kadeem Hardison Reunite to Talk 30th Anniversary of ‘A Different World’ | Watch

TAYO Fatunla's OUR ROOTS - Africa's First Bobsled Team
TAYO Fatunla is an award-winning Nigerian Comic Artist, Editorial Cartoonist, Writer and Illustrator is an artist of African diaspora. He is a graduate of the prestigious Kubert School, in New Jersey, US. and recipient of the 2018 ECBACC Pioneer Lifetime Achievement Award for his illustrated OUR ROOTS creation and series – Famous people in Black History – He participated at UNESCO’s Cartooning In Africa forum held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and the Cartooning Global Forum in Paris, France and has held a virtual OUR ROOTS cartoon workshop for SMITHSONIAN- National Museum of African Art, Washington D.C. His image of Fela Kuti is featured in the Burna Boy’s mega-Afrobeat hit song “Ye”. tfatunla@hotmail.com

