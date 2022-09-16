*“On the Come Up” is the new feature directorial debut of Emmy-nominated actress Sanaa Lathan that premieres on Paramount+ later this month.

The film follows Bri (newcomer Jamila C. Gray,) a talented 16-year-old using the world of battle rap to make a name for herself and honor the legacy of her father — a local hip-hop legend. But when controversy strikes, Bri has to figure out who she is and if she has what it takes to make it in the business of hip-hop.

Snoop Dogg hosted a private film screening at his LA compound on Thursday (Sept. 14) that featured A-list guests including comedian Mike Epps, “P-Valley” star Brandee Evans, Jonica Booth from the HBOMax series “Rap Sh!t,” Warren G. and producer Battlecat. The event featured food trucks Nexx Burger, The Bored Taco and Vurger Guyz, and candy stations. DJ Battlecat provided the music, and Snoop’s vintage cars were available for guests to enjoy the movie drive-in style.

In addition to directing the film, Lathan also co-stars as Jayda “Jay” Jackson, Bri’s mother. She shared with EUR why this story was perfect for her to direct as her first feature film.

“It was one of those kismet kinds of things. There were a lot of themes in the movie that reminded me of myself and the women in my family. I saw myself in Bri, and I knew. It was a gut thing,” Lathan told EUR on the red carpet.

With the recent death of rapper PNB Rock still fresh on guests’ minds, I asked Snoop Dogg and Warren G. their thoughts on how hip-hop can move past this era of violence.

“We have to get some voices. We have to get leaders. People that’s well respected to pull everybody together to sit down and have a talk,” Warren G said.

Snoop noted that he strives to serve as an example. “I interact with the kids through things like my football leagues. I just pray that they understand that life is short and they need to respect each other and learn to live because you only die once, so you should live every day here,” he said.

“On the Come Up” also stars Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Lil Yachty, Mike Epps, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Justin Martin, Titus Makin, Michael Cooper Jr., GaTa, and Cliff “Method Man” Smith. It’s based on the best-selling 2019 YA novel by Angie Thomas (“The Hate U Give.”) and premieres on Paramount+ September 23.

Check out EURweb’s full video coverage of Snoop’s LA event below.