Cast of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Unpack Season 5 | Watch EUR Exclusive

*Season 5 of the insanely popular series “The Handmaid’s Tale” is now streaming on Hulu, with new episodes debuting each Wednesday — and we caught up with the cast and crew to dish about what’s to come!

Per press release, “In Season 5, Elisabeth Moss’ June faces consequences for killing Commander Waterford as she simultaneously attempts to redefine her identity and purpose. Serena, now widowed, is trying to raise her profile in Canada while Gilead’s influence makes its way to Canada. Commander Lawrence teams up with Nick and Aunt Lydia while he attempts to reform Gilead and gain power. June, Luke and Moira fight Gilead from a distance as they continue trying to save Hannah.”

The new season premiered on Sept. 14 and picks up on the events after the big death at the end of last season. Moss, who directs several episodes this season, spoke about her character in a recent interview with ABC Audio.

“I think she thought that she was going to feel better after killing Fred. I think she thought that that was going to … bring her some relief or bring her some peace. And it doesn’t because violence is not the answer,” she explained.

READ MORE: Tami Roman Dishes on Cheating Rumors & Body Issues: ‘Everyday is a Challenge’ | EURwebExclusiveWATCH

“Killing this one person might have made her feel good for an hour, but it doesn’t actually solve anything and it doesn’t bring Gilead down,” the Emmy award-winning actress continued. “It doesn’t get her daughter back. And that’s a horrible realization.”

Check out the trailer for the new season above.

EUR’s Ny MaGee spoke exclusively to several of the series stars as well as Bruce Miller (Showrunner, Creator, Executive Producer), Warren Littlefield (Executive Producer) to unpack this new season and what fans can expect.

Check out my conversations via the clips below with Miller and Littlefield as well as Bradley Whitford (“Commander Lawrence”), Max Minghella (“Nick”), Amanda Brugel (“Rita”) and Sam Jaeger (“Mark Tuello”). Additionally, O-T Fagbenle tells me why his character Luke is ready for all the smoke this season, and Madeline Brewer (“Janine”) notes the scary parallels between Gilead and the real world all around us.