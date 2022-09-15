Thursday, September 15, 2022
The Pulse of Entertainment: New Music Released From Zahriya Zachary, ‘Simple Ways’

By Dr. Eunice Moseley
Zahriya Zachary
Inspirational artist Zahriya Zachary releases ‘Simple Ways’ on Bethel Music.

*“This song is not like any other I’ve ever done…it’s from my demo” said Inspirational singer Zahriya Zachary about her new single “Simple Ways” (Bethel Music), which has a smooth alternative R&B or Pop feel to it. “This song was a happy accident.”

A member of the Bethel Music Collective (“Homecoming” album), a group of soloists, Zahriya has been slowly releasing her own music ministry via the Bethel Music imprint. “Simple Ways” is her newest release which features vocal assistance from Bethany Wohrle and is produced by Jeff “Lael” Schneeweis.

“I trust him as a producer,” she pointed out to me. “If he says this take is perfect let’s leave it, I’m good with it.”

Zachary leads worship at the Woodlands Methodist Church in The Woodlands, Texas and is a studio vocalist for other artists.

“With others I will do this (recording) until you feel it’s good. For me I will do it until I’m good with it,” Zahriya said when I asked about the different experiences when in the studio recording for someone else versus singing for her own project.

She continued, “I’ve been in the studio before, never for myself. The producer is incredible. I’d sing a part and we’d listen, and I’d say I can do better.”

Zachary just started singing professionally less than two years ago. If you hear her, you will not believe she just started singing professionally because she sounds like a seasoned artist. She has the Jill Scott vibe on this single. I asked her was this her normal style.

“When I was recording it, I had Jill Scott in mind,” she replied when I mentioned the kind of vibe it projects. “It wasn’t until I went to college that I found worship. I’ve done music my whole life…the building block to get here. I’ve just been songwriting. I’m planning on releasing an EP.” www.BethelMusic.com

SYNDICATED COLUMN: Dr. Eunice Moseley has an estimated weekly readership of over one million with The Pulse of Entertainment. She is also a Public Relations and Business Management Strategist and Consultant at Freelance Associates and is Promotions Director (at-large) for The Baltimore Times.

www.GoFundMe.com/Uplifting-Minds-II-Entertainment-Conference

Dr. Eunice Moseleyhttp://www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com
