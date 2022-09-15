Thursday, September 15, 2022
Security Guard at LA Eatery During PnB Rock Shooting Speaks Out

PnB Rock shot dead
PnB Rock / TMZ

*A security guard who was working at Roscoe’s House of Chicken and Waffles when PnB Rock was fatally shot is speaking out about the rapper’s final moments. 

We reported previously that Rock was shot multiple at the popular eatery located at Main and W. Manchester Avenue in South L.A. on Monday afternoon. The Philadelphia rapper, whose real name is Rakim Hasheem Allen, was gunned down while dining with his girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang. TMZ video shows him receiving aid while lying in a pool of blood.

He was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Witnesses claim the shooter targeted PnB in a robbery. The artist posted a video of himself wearing expensive jewelry earlier in the day and the gunman demanded (and allegedly snatched) his chain.

The shooting was captured on grainy surveillance footage inside the Roscoe’s but the killer is still on the loose.

READ MORE: Rapper PnB Rock DEAD After Being Shot in Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South LA | WATCH

The security guard who rendered first aid to Rock spoke to a writer for Rolling Stone magazine and shared details about the chaos that unfolded after the shooting.

“I was telling him, ‘Be calm, be calm, get control of your breathing,” he said. “And then his breathing declined. It went all the way down. I think he was gone. He was just gone.”

The security guard said: “The robbery happened fast. They took some items. He had multiple chains on.”

The security guard also claims he did not get a good look at the shooter.

“It was a blur. I had my glasses off. God put me in a position to not see shit.”

Meanwhile, Rock’s girlfriend is catching heat online from people accusing her of causing Rock’s death by revealing his location in an Instagram post.

