‘You’ Singer Jesse Powell Has Died – He was 51 | VIDEO

*Sadly, we must inform you of the passing of singer Jesse Powell. His sister, Tamara Powell, posted on social media on Tuesday (09-13-22) that Powell had transitioned. The R&B artist, most known for his late ’90s track “You,” was 51.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother, and uncle Jesse Powell,” Tamara wrote in an Instagram note on behalf of Jesse’s loved ones. “The family asks for privacy at this time as we mourn this tremendous loss and celebrate his everlasting legacy.”

“Jesse loved music and he especially loved his fans who supported him throughout his career,” the message continued. “We want you all to know that you meant the world to him.”

As of this posting, no other details have been shared publicly at this time.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Pinky Cole is Bringing Her Plant-Based ‘Slutty Vegan’ Eatery to Brooklyn | Video

Powell was discovered by late music executive and producer Louil Silas, Jr. Powell’s debut single, “All I Need” peaked No. 32 on the Billboard R&B chart while his 1996 self-titled debut album peaked No. 35. “I Wasn’t With It,” the lead single from his sophomore album was his first to chart on the Billboard Hot 100 while the album itself peaked No. 1 on the Billboard Heatseekers chart—created for those who had yet to break into the Top 100 on the Billboard 200.

Though his hit classic, “You,” originally appeared on his debut album, it was rereleased on his second album, ‘Bout It, as its second single. The record became Powell’s most successful song and peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard R&B chart and No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, making it his first top 10 hit, as Vibe notes.

The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter went on to release four studio albums throughout his career, with his last being Jesse, released in October 2003.

Meanwhile, in the comments of Tamara’s post, many fans and stars sent well wishes to Jesse’s family.

“Deep condolences,” singer Deborah Cox commented. “What a gentleman and sweet soul. I remember we had a promo gig in St. Louis and he saaaaaang dowwwwwn!!! Whew!! What a voice!!”

Fellow artist Chester Gregory wrote, “MY DEEPEST CONDOLENCES!!! You know Jesse was like a brother to me!!! I love you and your whole family so much! I’m here for you and with you!!!”