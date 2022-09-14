Pinky Cole is Bringing Her Plant-Based ‘Slutty Vegan’ Eatery to Brooklyn | Video

*Slutty Vegan founder Pinky Cole is bringing her popular plant-based burger eatery to New York.

Cole recently announced that her newest location will be in Brooklyn, located at 690 Fulton Street in Brooklyn’s Fort Greene neighborhood, as reported by The Beet. Cole revealed on GMA3: What You Need to Know that the grand opening is taking place on September 17.

“My first ever restaurant – Pinky’s Jamaican & American Restaurant – was in Harlem, so this is a full-circle moment for me,” Cole said. “It’s an honor to be opening a concept in such an established space, just down the street from where Biggie Smalls grew up, and to bring more delicious vegan food to the Brooklyn community.”

Per The Beet report, Slutty Vegan in Brooklyn will be taking over a space previously held by Broccoli Bar.

“We are 110 percent confident that the Slutty Vegan team and Pinky Cole are going to build upon making vegan food fun, accessible, and (outrageously) delicious in a neighborhood that has been primed for it, that wants it, in a world that needs it,” Broccoli Bar Operations Manager Lisa Bergström said. “From Broccoli to burgers, baby it’s all the same – vegan food and vegan life at 690 Fulton Street – it’s lit. All aboard, go get Slutified.”

“I was taught that if you can make it in New York City, you can make it anywhere,” said Jason Crain, Slutty Vegan President. “We are proud to open in Brooklyn. We know that with New Yorkers on our side, we will be able to spread our mission all over the world.”

The Brooklyn location will be Cole’s 7th location, after launching Slutty Vegan with a single food truck in Atlanta in 2018

“When I came up with the late-night vegan food idea, it was because I realized there was nowhere to get vegan food after 9 o’clock. Then I noticed that there are people who really want good food whether it’s vegan or not,” Cole told The Beet. “My background is in television and I knew that sex and food will get anybody to buy anything! And when I merged both of those experiences people started coming in droves. So yeah, you hear the word vegan. But I thought: How can I make vegan raunchy by calling it slutty. But it has nothing to do with sex. It’s just a way to dial you in. And once I have your attention I can teach you anything.”

Cole tells TMZ that she is on a mission to serve healthier food options in underdeveloped communities. Check out her new interview with the outlet below.