CEO of Slutty Vegan Gifts LLCs to Clark Atlanta Graduates

By Ny MaGee
CAU alumna, entrepreneur, restauranteur and philanthropis
Aisha “Pinky” Cole / Twitter

*Atlanta restaurant owner Aisha “Pinky” Cole, CEO of The Slutty Vegan, is helping recent graduates of Clark Atlanta University launch their own businesses. 

During Saturday’s commencement ceremony, Cole surprised over 800 graduates of her alma mater by announcing she was gifting each 2022 graduate a limited liability company, or LLC, Black Enterprise reports. 

“I have partnered with Varo Bank to provide every single graduate in this audience with a new LLC and a path to entrepreneurship,” Cole said. “Every single graduate in this audience will leave this stadium as a business owner,” she proclaimed.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pinky Cole (@pinky907)

“It is a full-circle moment to have Ms. Aisha Pinky Cole serve as Clark Atlanta University’s 2022 Commencement orator. We are excited that Pinky — as we affectionately call her – will serve her alma mater in this capacity,” said CAU President Dr. George T. French Jr. 

“Pinky Cole had a business and lost everything,” Cole said during the address. “My car got repo’d, got kicked out of my house, went flat broke, almost lost my mind — and almost four years later, she now owns and operates at $100 million vegan brand. She found aspiration in the losses,” she said. “You think I was gonna give up because of some failure? Hell no. And neither will you.”

Per a press release from the university, Cole graduated from CAU in 2009 with a major in mass communication/media studies.  She was Miss Clark Atlanta in 2008 and was initiated into Delta Sigma Theta sorority. She runs a non-profit called the Pinky Cole Foundation which provides financial literacy and entrepreneurship training. 

Cole started selling vegan burgers out of her apartment in 2018 and expanded into a food truck before launching multiple Slutty Vegan locations. 

“I’m telling this to you, the class of 2022, that I want you to fail. I want you to fail so hard you become an expert in failure and you get a PhD in failology. I want you to fail because failing is not failing at all — it is finding aspiration in the losses,” she told the 2022 CAU graduates. 

As reported by 11Alive, the total cost for the LLCs was over $400,000.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

