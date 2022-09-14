Miami Doctor Banned from Performing BBL Surgery After Patient Dies

*A Miami-based surgeon has been banned from performing Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) procedures after one of his illegal surgery patients died in June 2021.

This is the second time in the last five years that a patient died after having a Brazilian butt-lift patient at Seduction Cosmetic Surgery in Coral Gables. Dr. John Sampson, a physician at Seduction, will keep his medical license following the death of his patient last year, but he will no longer be permitted to perform BBLs as ordered by the Florida Board of Medicine, the Miami Herald reports.

Sampson is also required to pay a fine of $20,000 and perform “five hours of continuing medical education in medical records keeping; must present a one-hour lecture on liposuction and gluteal fat grafting (BBL surgeries are a form of each); and can’t be the Designated Physician at any office surgery center,” per the Miami Herald.

Additionally, he was charged $5,626 for investigation and prosecution costs.

Sampson punctured the liver and intestines of a patient identified as E.R., reports The Miami Herald. He allegedly removed fat from the patient’s abdomen and injected it into her gluteal muscles. The woman died the same day at age 33. An administrative complaint against Sampson noted that he and Seduction submitted deceptive paperwork related to the woman’s death.

According to the complaint, Sampson was the ‘designated physician’ at Seduction, which meant he was not permitted to perform surgeries at the clinic. It was later discovered that he performed numerous surgical procedures on patients from April 2021 to June 2021. He had seven surgeries on June 16, 2021, the same day his patient reportedly died from BBL surgery.

As a result, Sampson won’t be allowed to serve as a designated physician at any office surgery center, Florida’s Board of Medicine ruled on Friday. In June, the board issued an emergency ruling that limits doctors in the state to three BBL procedures per day.

According to reports, another doctor at Seduction was previously prohibited from performing BBLs after the 2017 death of one of his patients.

Meanwhile, Sampson is known for tagging many of his patients on his Instagram – where he offers discounts for BBL surgery.