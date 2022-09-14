Wednesday, September 14, 2022
Sheryl Underwood Drops 90 Pounds with Help of New Drug Wegovy

By Ny MaGee
Sheryl Underwood
“The Talk,” Thursday, July 15th, 2021 on the CBS Television Network. Pictured is Sheryl Underwood. (Photo by Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images)

*Sheryl Underwood has dropped 90 pounds in the last year and a half with the help of a new drug called Wegovy, according to reports. 

On Monday, the co-host of “The Talk” discussed her weight loss journey and how she was inspired by her fellow hosts, Jerry O’Connell, Amanda Koots, Akbar Gbaja-Biamila and Natalie Morales. 

“I’m watching my colleagues concentrate on their health and wellness, so I had to join in and work on myself,” the 58-year-old Daytime Emmy winner told ET. “I’m glad that everybody gets to see the transformation and there’s more to come.” 

Underwood reportedly began getting Wegovy injections to help suppress her appetite. According to ET, as a Metamucil ambassador, she also started using the product to jumpstart her digestive health.  

READ MORE: Sharon Osbourne Reveals ‘The Talk’ Producers Sent Sheryl Underwood to Anger Management

 

Underwood weighed between 230 and 250 pounds and was borderline diabetic when she decided to get serious about her weight. She initially considered getting bariatric surgery before her doctor recommended Wegovy injections. 

In 2021, per FDA.gov, “The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Wegovy (semaglutide) injection (2.4 mg once weekly) for chronic weight management in adults with obesity or overweight with at least one weight-related condition (such as high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, or high cholesterol), for use in addition to a reduced calorie diet and increased physical activity.”

“Wegovy works by mimicking a hormone called glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) that targets areas of the brain that regulate appetite and food intake,” per FDA.gov.

Underwood tells PEOPLE that her weight loss regimen includes “getting more sleep,” “Drinking more water” and  “eating fruits and vegetables that I never thought: green, leafy.”

“I’m getting into eating blueberries and eating strawberries, and also getting more fiber in my diet with fiber supplements,” she added.

“If I have a taste for McDonald’s or Burger King or something like that, now I can eat the equivalent of less than a Happy Meal,” said Underwood of her cheats days. “And I’m not starving.”

She has already dropped four dress sizes but wants to lose 25 more pounds.

“I’ve never worn a dress!” Underwood confessed to PEOPLE.

Ny MaGee
