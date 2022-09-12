Whoopi Goldberg’s Husband – Like A Lotta Folks – Never Noticed She Doesn’t Have Eyebrows

*The Neighborhood posted: Now, I don’t know why Whoopi’s ex-husband just lied like this…but he claims he didn’t notice she doesn’t have any eyebrows. Many have wondered how she is able to have such a beautiful head of hair and be bald above the eyes? She revealed on Monday’s episode of ‘The View’ that her mother removed her brows.

“I had eyebrows as a little kid and you know how men get those bumps? I started to get them on my face so my mother removed them,” she explained.

“And so I just keep doing it because I don’t know my face with eyebrows unless I’m working — they put them on and take them off,” she continued.

“I was married to a man who did not notice until one day he said, ‘Oh my god, you don’t have any eyebrows,’ and I said, ‘Yeah, I know.'”

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: AI-Generated Rapper Controversy Spotlights the Need for More Blacks in Tech | WATCH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk (@theneighborhoodtalk)

Wait. There’s more …

2 Fast Facts about Whoopi Goldberg

1. Whoopi Goldberg is a stage name. Whoopi’s birthname is Caryn Elaine Johnson. She got the nickname Whoopi because of her tendency to pass gas freely; her friends used to call her a whoopee-cushion. She took the surname Goldberg because she thought she’d be more well-received in Hollywood if she sounded Jewish.

2. She’s won nearly every major award there is to win. Buena Vista Whoopi is a member of the prestigious EGOT group. She’s one of only four actresses who have won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, as well as a Tony Award. Her trophy room must be overflowing by this point!

3. Whoopi was the center square on *Hollywood Squares* for years! Hollywood Squares was a game show version of tic-tac-toe. Host Tom Bergeron would read Trivial Pursuit-style questions and guests would have to discern whether or not the answers given to them were either true or false.

4. She knows how to belt out a tune! Buena Vista Of all the films in Whoopi’s canon of work, perhaps none is more revered and beloved than Sister Act. It may surprise you to learn that Whoopi didn’t use a voice double in either film, that’s really her singing.

5. Whoopi is an Oscar winner! Whoopi was nominated for Best Actress in 1985 for her work in the film The Color Purple. She took home the Oscar in 1991 for Best Supporting Actress in the film Ghost. Ironically, years later, something pretty spooky happened to her statue.