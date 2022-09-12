Monday, September 12, 2022
Nicole Linton Gunned Her Car to 130mph Before Colliding into Other Vehicles Killing Six | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
Nicole Linton
*Nicole Linton, the nurse from Texas who killed six people in a fiery LA crash on August 4, was said to have been going 130 mph when she plowed into a busy intersection.

Court documents obtained by the Los Angeles Times revealed on Sunday that the 37-year-old was going much faster than prosecutors initially thought — from 90 mph to 130 mph — when she sped her way through La Brea and Slauson avenues.

“Further analysis reveals that her speed at impact was in fact 130 mph and that she floored the gas pedal for at least the 5 seconds leading into the crash, going from 122 mph to 130 mph,” the court filing said.

Prosecutors are also refusing to believe an argument made by Linton’s legal team, who says she suffered from an “apparent lapse of consciousness” at the time of the deadly incident, based on the surveillance footage they have obtained along with data pertaining to the Mercedes vehicle she drove.

Wait. There’s more …

It’s believed that Linton actually had complete control over her car when she made the decision to make her way through the intersection with the alleged intent to cause harm to others.

Prosecutors added that Linton controlled the “steering, maintaining the tilt of the steering wheel to keep her car traveling directly toward the crowded intersection,” so to contend that she lost consciousness is a claim they are refusing to accept.

“This NASCAR-worthy performance flies in the face of the notion that she was unconscious or incapacitated,” prosecutors said in the court docs.

Video obtained by various media outlets showed the Mercedes-Benz believed to be driven by Linton speeding toward cross-traffic in the intersection without braking.

Linton could face life in prison if convicted of her charges, which include six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence.

Murder charges were filed for victims Asherey Ryan, 23, the unborn child she was carrying, her 11-month-old son, Alonzo, and her fiancé, Reynold Lester, as well as Nathesia Lewis, 43, and her friend Lynette Noble, 38.

Fisher Jack

