Tuesday, September 6, 2022
Kim K Covers Interview Mag in Jock Strap! – Answers Critics’ Questions About Her Talent(s) | PhotoVideo

By Fisher Jack
0

Kim Kardashian (jock Strap - Interview Mag cover)
Kim Kardashian (jock Strap – Interview Mag cover)

*Okay! Kimmy Cakes let that thang hang over the edge of blue jeans for the September cover of @interviewmag! The theme of the shoot was centered around “American Dream,” with #KimKardashian rocking white blonde hair and eyebrows!

Kim spoke to the magazine’s editor-in-chief #MelOttenberg about a few topics from her new crime podcast on Spotify to using her voice on social justice issues.

At one point, Mel asked Kim to define her talent, given that Kim often says “for a girl with no talent, I’ve come really far.”

“Yeah, people used to say that and I’m like, “Do I need to be a f—g circus animal,” Kim responded. She explained that people use to ask what she’s famous for and her response was that her family has a TV show. Kim added, “But just because we’re not singing and dancing and acting on the show doesn’t mean that the fame didn’t come from that.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Letitia Hanke: Black Woman Entrepreneur Continues to ‘Raise the Roof’ in White Male-dominated Industry

Kim said she also used to joke about having “no talent” in social media hashtags, so people continued to question her skills. Still, the beauty mogul and mother says she has plenty to offer.

“ I mean, I can give you a million f—g talents. I can cook well, use my toes for anything. I could tell you the weirdest f—g shit on the planet. But I think my talent is marketing and the business behind selling products and knowing what the customer wants and making it feel attainable, but also a bit unattainable at the same time. I wouldn’t say that’s a talent. I think it’s a bit of magic and business savvy. Maybe it is talent, I don’t know.”

 

Wait. There’s more …

In the interview, Kim also spoke highly of her now-ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson.

“He’s a cutie,” the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” alum, 41, gushed in her “Kim Kardashian Bares All” cover story, reports Page Six.

“He’s literally such a good person; they don’t really make them like him anymore. I’m excited for what he has coming up.”

Oh, just so you know, Page Six says it can confirm that the interview took place prior to the couple calling it quits.

Fisher Jack

