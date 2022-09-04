Sunday, September 4, 2022
HomeEntertainmentPodcast
Comedy

‘And Then We Had Sex’ Said to be the Fastest Growing Podcast Comedy Show | WATCH

By Willy Mwanza Mwanza
0

*Kristen Sivills and J-Rod Tanner married, and then there was a pregnancy. Nothing unusual up to that point. But as Kristen was pregnant (with twins), J-Rod hatched a plan on how to promote her brand of comedy, now that she was recovering at home.

J-Rod, at last, came up with the “And Then We Had Sexpodcast idea. That was four years ago. The podcast has since grown to be the fastest comedy this year.

So, how did it happen so fast? According to the married couple, the show is about their “unconventional world of sex, comedy, and uninhibited truth.”

Because one spouse is a comedian while the other is a writer, it is no wonder they are moving this fast, riding through uninhabited paths, reports allhiphop.com.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Shalomyah Bowers: BLM Leader Accused of Stealing $10 million from Organization

They are uncensored and hilarious, while also providing insightful and intellectual viewpoints.

They never shy away from discussing relationships and sex while also opening up about the intimate parts of their own marriage.

Because one of them is a comedian, there is always more than enough dose of laughter.

The show is now one of the rapidly growing podcasts; it is watched in over 30 countries. It also boasts thousands of weekly streams and downloads.

The pair talk to their friend, Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur (CEO of AllHipHop.com) about their rise, the awkwardness of sex as a topic and what their future plans are (watch it at the top of the page).

It’s a must-see interview, especially for those trying to find a way into the business when there seem to be limited options.

The couple seems to be ever on tour throughout the year. Click HERE for the tour dates.

Previous articleCory A. Haywood: A White Girl Cooked Me Some Chicken – My Taste Buds Will Never Be the Same
Next articleSick Wid It 3030 Records Veteran Bay Area Rap Group THE MOSSIE is Back!
Willy Mwanza Mwanza

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO