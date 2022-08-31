Teyana Taylor Claims She’s Not ‘Trying to Keep a Man’ by Agreeing to Threesomes in Her Marriage | Video

*Iman Shumpert appears to be shrouded in ongoing rumors that he stay cheating on his wife Teyana Taylor, so the songstress has made time to remind critics that they are in an open marriage.

During a recent episode of the “Bumble Presents Luv2SeeIt with Teyana Taylor,” web series, the mom-of-two told singer Jidenna that she has no issue sharing her husband with other women. She made clear that agreeing to threesomes doesn’t mean she is “trying to keep her man.”

“You’ll be surprised how the woman initiates a lot of stuff,” Taylor said.

“Put some respect on a woman’s swag. I feel like it’s always like, they’re trying to take that away from a woman to feel like, ‘Oh, you doing it because that’s what he wants.’ And it’s like… actually, I run this sh*t.”

For Teyana, threesomes and marital infidelity seem to work for her. Some might say this is because she is a bisexual woman who prefers chicks, and her hubby goes along with it cause he enjoys the company of many chicks too.

Meanwhile, we reported previously that Teyana and Iman graced the cover of Ebony’s April issue and got open and honest about their life, love and fame.

You may recall that in February, there were widespread rumors triggered by TikTok about the couple’s marriage. There were claims the marriage was going south, with Teyana abusing drugs after learning that her husband was allegedly cheating on her around the time he was starring in Season 30 of “Dancing with the Stars.

According to these rumors, her drug use got her hospitalized, forcing her to cancel one of her tour dates in November 2021.

“These types of rumors and lies hurt the most because I take pride in being a mother and would never be that irresponsible. I’ve never used drugs a day in my life, nor do I smoke, and only drink occasionally. My health issues were never a secret. We actually outwardly shared them with the world on our reality tv show, We Got Love,” Teyana explained to Ebony, pointing to the cancer scare and surgery she underwent to remove small lumps discovered in her breast.