Mistake! Shannon Clermont (of the Clermont Twins) Files to Annul ‘Secret Marriage’

*Oop! According to documents obtained by @tmz_tv, Shannon Clermont is asking a judge to annul her secret marriage to Alex Moss.

Shannon and Alex apparently married in New Jersey back in March after years of dating. But now the model claims that she was tricked into marrying the celebrity jeweler under fraudulent pretenses.

Shannon claims that Alex was told by his immigration attorney towards the end of last year that he needed to get married in order to avoid deportation. She says that he promised he wanted to marry her regardless of his status, and he eventually proposed January 1, without getting on one knee.

According to Shannon, Alex told her to keep their marriage a secret, even from her twin sister #ShannadeClermont. Things didn’t work out between the couple and they separated just 4 days after their courthouse marriage.

Wait! For those not familiar with Shannon Cleremont and her twin sister Shannade, here – via Wikipedia – is some background info on them.

Shannon and Shannade Clermont (born March 21, 1994), known as the Clermont twins, are American models, fashion designers, and television personalities. They received media attention from their appearances on the fourteenth season of the reality television series Bad Girls Club in 2015, and have since developed an extensive online and social media presence.

The identical twins[1] were born in Montclair, New Jersey on March 21, 1994; they are the youngest of five siblings, with one sister and two brothers.[2] Their parents are both immigrants; their mother is from Jamaica and operated a daycare, and their father is from Haiti and owned a moving company.[3] They have described their family as “hard-working, working class,” and moved to Dallas, Georgia when they were nine years old.[4] They began modeling when they were 14 years old; after winning a six-month program at an acting and modeling school, they worked as stand-ins for television shows including Tyler Perry’s House of Payne.[4]

The twins developed an interest in fashion from their aunt, a fashion designer in New York City. They stated that “[they] didn’t have any other plan other than getting to New York City” despite both receiving full college scholarships in Georgia; Shannon attended the Fashion Institute of Technology for fashion merchandising and Shannade attended Parsons School of Design for strategic design,[5] and both graduated with bachelor’s degrees in 2016.[3] They have since relocated to Los Angeles.[2]

In 2015, the Clermont twins appeared as two of the seven original cast members on the fourteenth season of the reality television series Bad Girls Club.[6] Shannon stated that they participated on the show because “[they] just wanted people to know who [they] are” on a national level.[2] They were removed from the series following the seventh episode,[7] in which an altercation occurred involving other cast members destroying their belongings.[8] They stated that “[they] would never do [Bad Girls Club] again,” but stated that “[they] definitely grew from that show [and] learned a lot” and credited the show with “[allowing them] to get an audience that really grew with [them].”[9] They have acknowledged the show for having significantly expanded their fanbase on social media, and have been labeled as influencers following their appearance.[4] Highsnobiety writer Lia McGarrigle commented that the Clermont twins’ appearances on Bad Girls Club “harnessed their […] notoriety as a launchpad to build their personal brand”, and was comparable to Cardi B‘s appearance on Love & Hip Hop: New York before the release of her signature song “Bodak Yellow“.[5]

