Tabitha Brown Refuses to Change Her Southern Charm After Food Network Bumps Her Show

*It appears the relationship between social media influencer Tabitha Brown and the Food Network may have soured.

The network has pulled Brown’s new vegan-based competition series, “It’s CompliPlated,” from its primetime slot on Thursdays at 9 p.m. and moved it to weekday afternoons on Tuesdays at 1 p.m, New York Daily News reports. The reason for the switch remains unclear but Brown took to social media recently to express her frustrations with working with people who are trying to change her.

“I know I’ve said this so many times before but for whatever reason, people just don’t seem to believe me, okay?” the best-selling author and fashion designer stated in her video message. “There is not a company, there is not a network, there is not a person, place or thing that is going to change who I am.”

The 43-year-old wife and mother didn’t mention the Food Network in her video but she had a message for companies and individuals who take issue with her Afrocentric style and southern charm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tabitha Brown (@iamtabithabrown)

“If you don’t like my personality, if you don’t like everything that makes Tab Tab, don’t work with me,” she said. “Because I’m not going to change. I’m not going to shift a little bit for your audience. I’m not going to talk a little bit different for your comfort.”

Brown continued: “This is the person I am. This is who God created me to be and if it ain’t enough for you, then you’re not for me and if I bring it to your attention that, ’Wait, I don’t like how this feels, I feel like you’re trying to change me or erase my personality or my culture’ and you get upset by that instead of hearing me from my heart, I also don’t want to be in business with you.

“Does that makes sense? It ain’t personal for you but it’s personal for me and it’s business. Okay?”

East coast tune into @FoodNetwork now for Its Compliplated ❤️🙏🏾 New day and time Tuesdays at 1pm pic.twitter.com/E1Pgp2Dgxg — Tabitha Brown (@IamTabithaBrown) August 30, 2022

Brown’s weekly Food Network series premiered on Aug. 11. She ended her video message by encouraging fans to stream it on Discovery Plus.

“I’m still not going to change and I’m gonna always speak my mind and my truth,” she said.

As reported by New York Daily News, when the series was announced in June, Food Network chief Jane Latman called Brown the “perfect host” because of her “energy, sense of humor and real-life journey to becoming vegan.”