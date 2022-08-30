Crystal Renay Speaks Out After Split From Cheating Husband NE-YO

*NE-YO’s estranged wife Crystal Renay is speaking out about her split from the R&B crooner after 8 years of marriage.

We reported previously that Renay filed for divorce in Atlanta earlier this month after publicly accusing the artist of cheating. As reported by PEOPLE, in the court docs, Renay said the marriage is “irretrievably broken with no hope for reconciliation.”

“8 years. 8 years of lies and deception,” Renay, 36, shared in a now-deleted post on Instagram. “8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and my husband with numerous women who sell their bodies to him unprotected…every last one of them!”

“To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is a[n] understatement,” her message continued. “To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist. I will no longer lie to the public or pretend that this is something it isn’t. I choose me, I choose my happiness and health and my respect.”

READ MORE: Vivica A. Fox Gives Advice to Crystal Renay Smith on Ne-Yo’s Alleged Cheating | WATCH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Crystal Smith (@itscrystalsmith)

In a video published by TMZ on Friday, Renay said “There are no chances” she and NE-YO will reconcile.

“God is good. We are moving on to better loves,” she added.

“Certain things can’t be forgiven, but God will forgive, and one day so will I. The Christian me has to one day, but I am okay,” she said.

Renay and NE-YO have been married since February 2016, and they share three young children ages 14 months, 4, and, 6. According to the divorce documents, Renay claims NE-YO recently fathered a child with another woman.

“I gained [three] beautiful children out of this, but nothing else but wasted years and heartache,” Renay noted in her IG post.

NE-YO also penned a response on Twitter.

“For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors. Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums,” he tweeted at the time. “I simply ask that you please respect me and my family’s privacy at this time.”

NE-YO and Crystal previously split in February 2020 but reconciled four months later. They renewed their wedding vows in April 2022.