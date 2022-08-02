Vivica A. Fox Gives Advice to Crystal Renay Smith on Ne-Yo’s Alleged Cheating | WATCH

*Crystal Smith announced her split from husband Ne-Yo over the weekend and revealed that he had been unfaithful in their marriage.

On Sunday, she shared an Instagram post that read, “8 Years. 8 Years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous women who sell their bodies to him unprotected.. every last one of them! To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is [an] understatement,” the model wrote in the note that was simply captioned, “God bless 🤍.” She added, “To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist. I will no longer lie to the public or pretend that this is something it isn’t. I choose me, I choose my happiness and health and my respect. I gained 3 beautiful children out of this but nothing else but wasted years and heartache.”

Smith, and Ne-Yo both share three children: Shaffer 6, Roman, 3, and 1-year-old Isabella. Following the unfortunate news, Crystal’s supporters have been offering her encouraging words.

The hosts of Cocktails with Queens weighed in on their breakup, and co-host Vivica Fox also shared advice to the former reality star. Check out her thoughts via the IG embed below.

