Saturday, August 27, 2022
HomeLivingFood/Diet
Food/Diet

Gonna Buy One? Oscar Mayer is Now Selling Frozen Wiener Pops | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
0

*(CNN) — Two summer staples — hot dogs and popsicles — are coming together. For whatever reason.

Oscar Mayer is selling its first-ever “Cold Dog,” a frozen pop that tastes like the brand’s hot weiner that allegedly boasts “both refreshing and smokey, umami notes” of a hot dog and topped with a mustard swirl.

The idea stems from an Instagram post on Oscar Mayer’s account a few months ago, in which its followers originally deemed the idea “genius” in a poll.

“After the overwhelming fan excitement for our beloved Cold Dog, it was a no-brainer to make this hot dog-inspired frozen pop a reality,” said Anne Field, an Oscar Mayer spokesperson, said in a press release.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: ‘Super Sized Salon’ Exclusive Clip: Girls Night & Jamie’s Feeling Sexy Baby! | Watch

Oscar Meyer Frozen Weiner Pop (Oscar Meyer-Instagram)
Oscar Mayer is selling its first-ever “Cold Dog,” a frozen pop that tastes like the brand’s hot weiner that allegedly boasts “both refreshing and smokey, umami notes” of a hot dog and topped with a mustard swirl. – (Oscar Meyer-Instagram)

It’s not a nationwide release, however. The “Cold Dog” is now on sale for $2 at select Popbar locations in Long Beach, New York City, New Orleans and Alpharetta, Georgia, while supplies last.

Popbar is a chain of gelato shops that helped Oscar Mayer make this freakish flavor.

Oscar Mayer, owned by Kraft Heinz, is used to making people squirm to attract attention to its packaged products. Earlier this year it sold a bologna face mask that quickly sold out on Amazon.

In 2019, Kraft wrote down the value of its Kraft and Oscar Mayer brands by $15 billion because consumers have shifted their preferences away from processed foods.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Previous articleClifton E. Terry III a/k/a ‘King of Flint’ Charged in Murder-for-Hire Plot | WATCH
Next articleWill Smith: As Time Passes He Feels ‘Less Ashamed’ About Slapping Chris Rock
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Social Heat

Lil’ Wayne Sued For Allegedly Punching His Former Assistant On Private Jet – Damages Being Sought!

Social Heat

Drunk ‘Friends’ Inserted Tumbler in Man’s Rectum – Doctors Cut it Out!

Social Heat

Kevin Hunter Jr. Denies Charging $100K on Mother’s (Wendy Williams) CC Before Account was Closed

Social Heat

Never Mind – NeNe Leakes Dismisses Racism Lawsuit Against Andy Cohen and Bravo | VIDEO

Social Heat

Nappy Roots Musician and Brewery Owner was Robbed, Kidnapped and Shot in Atlanta | VIDEO

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO