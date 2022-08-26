Friday, August 26, 2022
‘Super Sized Salon’ Exclusive Clip: Girls Night & Jamie’s Feeling Sexy Baby! | Watch

By Ny MaGee
*We have an exclusive clip from this week’s new episode of WE tv’s “​Super Sized Salon,” airing Friday (Aug. 26) at 10:30pm ET/PT. 

Per press release, the seven-episode season follows the staff of the first beauty salon that caters to the plus size community, Babydoll Beauty Couture, as they are put to the test when challenges threaten the mission of the salon. It truly pulls at all the heartstrings! 

Babydoll Beauty Couture owner Jamie Lopez created this unique space after experiencing a tremendous amount of discrimination in the beauty industry for being plus-sized. Along with Jamie, the women who work here are determined to make everyone look and feel beautiful, no matter their size — but with their loud and diverse personalities, drama is always just around the corner!

This week, the girls show Jamie some love with a girl’s night out and she admits that she is finally feeling sexy again! Watch the moment via the clip below.

Elsewhere in this week’s episode, with conflicting personalities and consistent workplace drama, will this crew be able to keep their cool as tensions heat up? Will they be able to get through it together and satisfy their ultimate mission of making all women feel beautiful?!

Here’s more about the new series from the press release: 

The new series follows salon receptionist Astra, aka “Funky Chunky”, is loved by everyone for her upbeat and uplifting personality that helps keep the group going when the times get tense. Holistic hair care specialist “A-Love” loves hard and brings laughter to any situation, but at times her “boughetto” temper gets the best of her. Fashion stylist “007” is one of Jamie’s closest (and most protective) friends, satisfying clients with the hottest plus size intimates and custom bling jobs. Celebrity hairstylist and makeup artist, Taj, is the responsible, level-headed “mama bear” of the bunch, serving as the second-in-command salon manager when Jamie is not around. Last but not least is make-up/lash artist and esthetician, BB, who has no problem calling it as she sees it!

“Super Sized Salon” airs Friday nights on WE tv. The series will also stream on ALLBLK every Tuesday following its WE tv airing.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

