Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown Talk New Film ‘Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul’ | Watch EUR Exclusive

*We caught up with Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown to dish about their upcoming new film “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.”.

Brown’s character, Pastor Lee-Curtis, has messed up the church’s money. The pastor and his wife Trinitie (Hall) are the very successful pastor and first lady of a megachurch in Atlanta. But when Lee gets caught up in a scandal all of that changes. In the film, Lee-Curtis hires a documentary crew to follow his journey back to the pulpit. That journey includes his wife Trinitie, played by Hall, being the devoted first lady that is standing by her man no matter what.

I spoke with Hall about her character and asked if she could see herself being that supportive wife if she was in that position in real life.

“I always feel like you can never judge a situation until you’re in it. From the outside it’s easy to say, girl, you should leave,” said Hall.

Hall makes a good point about not knowing what you would really do in that situation. As you watch this film you might find yourself saying, “oh she’s better than me’ or “that’s right girl stand by your man.” If you are an avid church goer you may start to ask yourself if you would be loyal to your church or go running like the rest of the flock.

As Pastor Lee-Curtis tries to get his congregation back he is now facing competition from a young couple who sees an opportunity to fill the void pastor Lee has left. The pastor and first lady face a lot of ups and downs as they try to get back on top and take back their thrones. But Brown’s character isn’t making it an easy journey. Coming fresh off of the clean-cut character of Randal Pearson in “This is Us” I asked Brown how he felt about playing this role of a character who is a bit more boastful than his past characters.

“I felt good. He’s a natural performer, he enjoys the spotlight. I think I tried to enjoy myself as much as possible because he enjoys performing, said Brown.

Watch my full conversation with Hall and Brown via the clip below.

“Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.” airs on Peacock on September 2nd.