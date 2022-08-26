California Set to Ban Sales of New Gas-powered Vehicles by 2035 | VIDEO

*The state of #California continues to lead the way nationwide when it comes to being environmentally friendly by making decisions to benefit the state and its residents. Via a recent announcement, California has formally decided to ban the sale of all new gasoline cars by the year 2035—something that has been in the works for quite a while.

@NYTimes reports, on August 25, California officially enacted its plan to prohibit the future sale of all new gasoline vehicles by 2035, which is the state’s latest move against climate change in a firm effort to eventually transition to all-electric vehicles statewide. Underneath the new decision by the California Air Resources Board, 100% of all new cars sold will be required to be completely free of fossil fuel emissions largely responsible for global warming.

Additionally, the requirements further state that 35% of new vehicles sold in California must produce zero emissions by 2026 and rise to 68% by 2030.

This is a game-changer for the U.S. and also the auto industry, as California is the largest auto market in the country—and over a dozen other states are well-known for following California’s lead when making decisions regarding emissions.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Vanessa is Victorious! Jury Awards $31M in Lawsuit Over Kobe Bryant Crash Photos | VIDEO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Wait. There’s more …

Reportedly, 12 additional states are likely to follow in California’s footsteps for a zero-emissions policy, with five others next in line.

The New regulation will operate in phases, with the amount of gas-powered vehicles on the road decreasing over time.

Thirty-five percent of new passenger vehicles sold would need to be powered by batteries or hydrogen in 2026, 51% by 2028, 68% by 2030, and 100% by 2035, according to CBS News.

In addition to these targets for regular passenger cars, the plan outlines a goal to have zero-emission medium and heavy-duty vehicles by 2045.

Under the plan, Californians who already own gasoline cars will be allowed to keep using them. Drivers can also continue to purchase and sell pre-owned gas-powered vehicles.

State officials hope incentives like the federal tax credit recently approved as part of the Inflation Reduction Act — and the state’s Clean Vehicle Rebate Project — will encourage consumers to go electric.