Snoop Dogg’s New Animated Children’s Series Launches on YouTube | Watch

*Snoop Dogg has announced plans to launch his own animated children’s show titled “Doggyland – Kids Songs & Nursery Rhymes”.

The program will feature animated dogs” teaching educational, social and emotional skills through song and dance,” per Vibe. Snoop developed the show with “Hip Hop Harry” creator Claude Brooks and singer-songwriter October London.

The first four episodes are available to watch on YouTube and YouTube Kids. New episodes drop on Tuesdays, according to the report.

“As a father, grandfather and longtime youth football coach, it’s always been important to me to build positive and educational environments for all children,” the rapper said in a statement. “We wanted to bring our show to YouTube and YouTube Kids which provides free access to everyone, so all the kids can enjoy it.”

The hip-hop icon added, “I’ve always wanted to create a kid-friendly series that lets kids be kids and is truly representative of the culture with everything from the music to the characters,” he added. “When I started to build my team, it was only right to partner with Claude, who created the iconic series, ‘Hip Hop Harry,’ which built the blueprint to diverse kids programming, and October London, a talented singer, and writer.”

In related news, Snoop recently unveiled his own cereal brand, Snoop Loopz, in partnership with Master P, and on Thursday (Aug, 25), it was announced that the rapper and Eminem will hit the stage together at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. The duo will perform “From the D 2 The LBC,” inspired by the world of the Otherside metaverse, per TheWrap.

The 2022 VMAs air LIVE from Prudential Center on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Watch the first episode of “Doggyland – Kids Songs & Nursery Rhymes” below.