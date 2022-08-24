Wednesday, August 24, 2022
HomeNews
News

White House Announces $10K Student Debt Forgiveness, Most Black Borrowers Qualify for $20K

By Reecie Colbert
0
Joe Biden (Patrick Semansky-AP-for CNN)
President Joe Biden / AP

*Today the Biden Harris administration announced that 43 million federal student loan borrowers will receive forgiveness ranging between $10,000 and $20,000.

95% of federal loan borrowers will receive at least $10,000 in debt relief, with borrowers who received pell grants while in college will receive $20,000 in forgiveness. Given that 72% of Black students are pell grant recipients, the Black community stands to benefit disproportionately.

Based on the amounts announced, 20 million borrowers are eligible to have their debt completely canceled. Additional reforms were announced to make student loan payments more affordable and student loan forgiveness programs more attainable. 

While much of the discussion on student loan debt has been centered around those who owe exorbitant amounts, the magnitude of the people helped by this student debt cancelation is the bigger story. 

READ MORE: President Biden Intends to Cancel $10,000 in Student Loan Debt

President Biden Oval Office
President Biden in the Oval Office (Source: White House)

What you need to know:

  • Borrowers earning up $125,000 or $250,000 for households (based on their 2020 or 2021 income tax returns) qualify for $10,000 in student debt forgiveness.
  • Borrowers who received pell grants while in college qualify for $20,000 in student debt forgiveness using the same $125,000 individual/$250,000 household current income thresholds.
  • Income-driven repayment plans authorized by the Department of Education will start to cap monthly payments at 5% instead of 10% and forgive balances under $12,000 after 10 years instead of 20 years.


The notion that the $10,000 and $20,000 cancelation is a drop in the bucket or doesn’t put a dent in the balances for most borrowers is objectively and quantitatively false. A majority of federal debt borrowers, 53%, have less than $20,000 remaining on their loans, with 33% of borrowers owing less than $10,000. Borrowers with $100,000 or more in student debt are often discussed, yet they make up 7% of borrowers, with another 18% owing between $40,000 to $100,0000. 

In recent years the student debt discussion has rightfully turned to the disparities in Black student debt compared to other races, with the cancel student debt movement increasingly invoking these disparities as a racial justice issue. The plan announced by the administration cuts right at the heart of the disparity in a clever way that insulates the administration from court challenges like the ones that blocked Black farmer debt relief. Students who received pell grants will be eligible for $20,000 in student debt forgiveness, double the $10,000 for other borrowers.

Over 70% of Black students receive pell grants as opposed to just 34% of White students, so the additional $10,000 immediately closes the racial wealth gap. Currently, about one in four Black Americans have negative net worth—meaning their total debt exceeds their total assets. The first $10,000 of debt relief would move over half a million Black Americans from negative to positive net worth.

Previous article2 Chainz Settles Lawsuit with Family of Pablo Escobar Over ATL Eateries
Reecie Colberthttp://blackwomenviews.com
Reecie Colbert is the founder of BlackWomenViews Media. She is renowned for her unique mix of bold, intelligent, and unfiltered commentary. Colbert is a political and culture commentator appearing weekly on the Roland Martin Unfiltered Show and the Clay Cane Show on SiriusXM radio. Not only is Colbert a fan-favorite commentator, but she has also proven she can expertly handle hosting duties. She has hosted the 2-hour Clay Cane Show on SiriusXM UrbanView satellite radio several times. She has also hosted the 2-hour Roland Martin Unfiltered daily digital news show several times. Her hosting has garnered rave reviews from listeners, viewers, and SiriusXM executives; earning her a role as an official SiriusXM contributor. Colbert has appeared on Cheddar TV and Revolt TV Black News as a political commentator several times. She is also a published writer and multiple-time White House credentialed press pooler. Her articles have appeared in Eurweb, Mediaite, and The Grio. Follow @ReecieColbert on Twitter.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO