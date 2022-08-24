White House Announces $10K Student Debt Forgiveness, Most Black Borrowers Qualify for $20K

*Today the Biden Harris administration announced that 43 million federal student loan borrowers will receive forgiveness ranging between $10,000 and $20,000.

95% of federal loan borrowers will receive at least $10,000 in debt relief, with borrowers who received pell grants while in college will receive $20,000 in forgiveness. Given that 72% of Black students are pell grant recipients, the Black community stands to benefit disproportionately.

Based on the amounts announced, 20 million borrowers are eligible to have their debt completely canceled. Additional reforms were announced to make student loan payments more affordable and student loan forgiveness programs more attainable.

While much of the discussion on student loan debt has been centered around those who owe exorbitant amounts, the magnitude of the people helped by this student debt cancelation is the bigger story.

What you need to know:

Borrowers earning up $125,000 or $250,000 for households (based on their 2020 or 2021 income tax returns) qualify for $10,000 in student debt forgiveness.

Borrowers who received pell grants while in college qualify for $20,000 in student debt forgiveness using the same $125,000 individual/$250,000 household current income thresholds.

Income-driven repayment plans authorized by the Department of Education will start to cap monthly payments at 5% instead of 10% and forgive balances under $12,000 after 10 years instead of 20 years.



The notion that the $10,000 and $20,000 cancelation is a drop in the bucket or doesn’t put a dent in the balances for most borrowers is objectively and quantitatively false. A majority of federal debt borrowers, 53%, have less than $20,000 remaining on their loans, with 33% of borrowers owing less than $10,000. Borrowers with $100,000 or more in student debt are often discussed, yet they make up 7% of borrowers, with another 18% owing between $40,000 to $100,0000.

In recent years the student debt discussion has rightfully turned to the disparities in Black student debt compared to other races, with the cancel student debt movement increasingly invoking these disparities as a racial justice issue. The plan announced by the administration cuts right at the heart of the disparity in a clever way that insulates the administration from court challenges like the ones that blocked Black farmer debt relief. Students who received pell grants will be eligible for $20,000 in student debt forgiveness, double the $10,000 for other borrowers.

Over 70% of Black students receive pell grants as opposed to just 34% of White students, so the additional $10,000 immediately closes the racial wealth gap. Currently, about one in four Black Americans have negative net worth—meaning their total debt exceeds their total assets. The first $10,000 of debt relief would move over half a million Black Americans from negative to positive net worth.