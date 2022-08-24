Netflix Drops Trailer for Tyler Perry’s Upcoming Drama ‘A Jazzman’s Blues’ | Watch

*Netflix has released the trailer for Tyler Perry’s coming-of-age film “A Jazzman’s Blues,” which is set to debut on the platform on Sept. 23.

“I’m beyond excited about it,” Perry said recently on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast about the drama. “It’s something very, very different for me. And, so far the reception of it has been incredible.”

We reported previously that Perry first wrote the screenplay back in 1995 and inspiration for the film came from an August Wilson play. Perry met the playwright at one of Wilson’s plays in Atlanta, he revealed to PEOPLE.

“I was telling him that I had all these stories that I wanted to tell, and he was very, very encouraging about me writing what I wanted to write. I went home that night and started writing A Jazzman’s Blues.”

The film stars Joshua Boone and Solea Pfeiffer as two star-crossed lovers in the 1940s deep South.

“I wrote this 27 years ago, and I finally get to show it to the world,” Perry tweeted in a post sharing the trailer. “This is my new movie, ‘A Jazzman’s Blues.’ I can’t wait for you to see it on Netflix.”

The Hollywood mogul had this to say about the film in July to PEOPLE: “I wrote it in 1995. It was the first screenplay I ever wrote. The two characters are just trying to find their own way in the world. Initially, I wanted to play the lead role of Bayou, but that was 1995 — I aged out.”

The actor also told the outlet that some A-list actors turned down an opportunity to appear in the film.

“Unfortunately with this film, I went to a bunch of up-and-coming young artists who were getting a lot of attention and I asked them about doing the role. They read the script, they loved the script, but I think there was a reservation or hesitation about working with me in particular on this film, because I guess they didn’t know how it would turn out.”

Perry added, “Too bad, so sad for them.”

He continued, “A lot of times these teams don’t necessarily understand the power of my audience and what I bring. The people who are in [A Jazzman’s Blues] made it exactly what it was supposed to be. It’s better than I ever thought it would be, but it’s always been very important to me to break new faces. And that has opened the door for me to be able to help so many people.”

“A Jazzman’s Blues” will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 11. Watch the trailer via the YouTube clip above.