Black Little League Player Covered in Cotton by White Teammates | Video

*Little League Baseball released a statement Monday addressing a viral video showing white players pulling cotton from inside a stuffed animal and placing it on the head of a Black player.

The player in the clip looks less than thrilled during the incident that happened during ESPN’s coverage of Sunday’s Little League Classic game between the Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox. The clip shows several white members of the Davenport, Iowa, Little League team placing cotton on a Black teammate’s head, TMZ Sports reports.

Little League Baseball said in a statement that the moment “could be perceived as racially insensitive,” though “there was no ill-intent.”

Watch the disturbing scene via the Twitter video below.

OTHER NEWS: Never Mind – NeNe Leakes Dismisses Racism Lawsuit Against Andy Cohen and Bravo | VIDEO

Here’s video from the broadcast: pic.twitter.com/CTUJ2hVg2A — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 22, 2022

Many on social media noted that the Black player does not appear to be laughing like as peers but reps for the LLWS said the child’s mother and coaches have been assured: “that there was no ill-intent behind the action shown during the broadcast.”

“After speaking with the team,” officials said, “as well as reviewing photos, multiple players on the Midwest Region team were taking part in this while enjoying the game.”

“As only one player appeared on the broadcast, Little League International understands that the actions shown could be perceived as racially insensitive.”

One Twitter user said in response to the video, “That’s what caught my attention too. Like the announcer knew what the perception would be and tried to excuse it. Even if it’s no racial intent, that kid doesn’t look like he’s enjoying it. Teammates don’t nationally embarrass one of their own for giggles.”

Another commented, “Smh….obvious that this kid never received the “don’t-let-these-yt-folks-try-you” talk. Which IMO should be a prerogative for all black families.”

A third noted, “Now instead of “Can I feel your hair?” It’s “Can I put cotton in your hair?””

“Crazy how they say there was no ill intent.. so why didnt they think about how this would be viewed with a black boy doing this and YT boys picking the cotton out of his head. He does not look amused at all,” tweeted another person.

“White children have been socialized by their parents, and their community, to view Black children as objects to be objectified…There’s a reason why they feel comfortable doing this,” commented another user.