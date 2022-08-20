Saturday, August 20, 2022
‘Beast’ Starring Idris Elba is A Must See Film | WATCHTrailer

By Marie Moore
Idris Elba as Dr. Nate Samuels in Beast
Beast,” with Idris Elba as the heroic, doting dad, is a must-see. Considering all the negative and disparaging Hollywood jungle movies made, “Beast” is like a breath of fresh air and a great Christmas gift in August.

“Beast” also eats away at the deplorable myth of bad, Black fathers. Dr. Nate Samuels (Idris Elba) will go to any lengths to protect his daughters Noah (Leah Jeffries) and Meredith (Iyana Halley).

Dr. Samuels is not unlike Martin Brody (Roy Scheider) in “Jaws.” Brody did not let a killer shark stop him from hitting the waters to save his boys. Dr. Samuels is not the only daredevil hero in “Beast.”

When dad was off looking for the Beast, Meredith went searching for “Uncle Martin” (Sharito Copley) who had an unfortunate encounter with the Beast.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Idris Elba’s Daughter Refused to Speak to Him After He Didn’t Cast Her in ‘Beast’ | WATCH

(from left) Norah Samuels (Leah Jeffries), Dr. Nate Samuels (Idris Elba) and Meredith Samuels (Iyana Halley) in Beast, directed by Baltasar Kormákur.
Directed by Baltasar Kormákur, “Beast” conveys important messages without hitting moviegoers over the head with them. One being that poaching is as rampant now as it ever was.

It also shows Africa as the beautiful country that it is and not a “shit hole African nation” the despicable, immoral, vulgar, ignorant, and uncultivated 45th president painted it to be.

Besides witnessing the luscious terrain in “Beast” and the rhythmic South African music, it is a joy to hear the pleasing South African language of clicks. I first heard it on Miriam Makeba’s records back in the day.

(from left) Meredith Samuels (Iyana Halley) and Martin Battles (Sharlto Copley) in Beast.
In the heart-pounding, nail-biting thriller “Beast,” Dr. Samuels is a recently widowed husband who returns to South Africa, where he first met his wife. They stay at a game reserve managed by Martin Battle, an old family friend, and wildlife biologist. But what begins as a journey of healing jolts into a fearsome fight for survival when a lion, a survivor of blood-thirsty poachers who now sees all humans as the enemy, begins stalking them. The fight to survive grows more intense with each riveting moment.

Anzor Alem, Kazi Khuboni, and Amara Miller also make an appearance.

