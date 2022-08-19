Friday, August 19, 2022
HomeNews
News

Body Found of One of the Jamaican Brothers Who Jumped off Bridge on Martha’s Vineyard | Video

By Ny MaGee
0


*On Sunday, two young brothers jumped off a bridge on Martha’s Vineyard that was featured in the movie “Jaws.” Both went missing until the body of one of the siblings was found early Monday. 

Brothers Tavaris Bulgin, 26, and Tavaughn Bulgin, 21, went missing Sunday night after leaping off the Massachusetts bridge, according to NBC Boston and The Vineyard Gazette. Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe said Tavaris’ body was recovered Monday morning, while Tavaughn remains missing. 

“It doesn’t seem real,” family friend Marsha Green told NBC Boston. “It was really a surreal thing to hear.”

Hear more from the family via the video report above.

OTHER NEWS: In Tears Vanessa Bryant Testifies She Suffers Panic Attacks, Anxiety Over Shared Crash Scene Photos | VIDEO

The Bulgin siblings are originally from Jamaica and their father, the Rev. Keith Bulgin, is a pastor at a church in the family’s hometown of Clarendon. The brothers “were among four people who leaped from the so-called Jaws Bridge into 15 feet of water on Sunday night, the prosecutor’s office said,” per PEOPLE.

Two of the jumpers safely made it out of the water but the Bulgins were unable to reach the shore against the strong current, according to reports. 

The brothers reportedly worked as seasonal workers at Nomans Restaurant in Martha’s Vineyard. A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to cover the costs to transport their bodies home for burial. 

“Tavaris and Tavaughn left an impression on everyone they met — at 26 and 21 years old, their bright smiles, charismatic personalities, unshakeable faith and unrelenting positive attitude made them an absolute joy to be around,” organizer Doug Abdelnour wrote on the fundraiser’s page.

“Tavaris was well known as a beloved school teacher, and Tavaughn was known to be a musical prodigy and gifted soccer/football player,” Abdelnour stated. “Both boys were destined to make an impact in every community they served and every endeavor they pursued.”

The brothers are survived by their parents and their two sisters.

Previous articleReady To Love Exit Interview: w/Devin Duggan + PicsVideos
Next articleKyle Meany: Cop Involved in Deadly Raid on Breonna Taylor’s Home Terminated | VIDEO
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO