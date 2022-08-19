Body Found of One of the Jamaican Brothers Who Jumped off Bridge on Martha’s Vineyard | Video



*On Sunday, two young brothers jumped off a bridge on Martha’s Vineyard that was featured in the movie “Jaws.” Both went missing until the body of one of the siblings was found early Monday.

Brothers Tavaris Bulgin, 26, and Tavaughn Bulgin, 21, went missing Sunday night after leaping off the Massachusetts bridge, according to NBC Boston and The Vineyard Gazette. Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe said Tavaris’ body was recovered Monday morning, while Tavaughn remains missing.

“It doesn’t seem real,” family friend Marsha Green told NBC Boston. “It was really a surreal thing to hear.”

The body of Tavaughn Bulgin has been found. The 21-y-o and his brother Tavaris, 26, died after they jumped from the ‘Jaws Bridge’ into the ocean in Martha’s Vineyard in the US on Sunday. They reportedly went swimming with friends. #GLNRToday pic.twitter.com/N2MUxFjNWv — Jamaica Gleaner (@JamaicaGleaner) August 18, 2022

The Bulgin siblings are originally from Jamaica and their father, the Rev. Keith Bulgin, is a pastor at a church in the family’s hometown of Clarendon. The brothers “were among four people who leaped from the so-called Jaws Bridge into 15 feet of water on Sunday night, the prosecutor’s office said,” per PEOPLE.

Two of the jumpers safely made it out of the water but the Bulgins were unable to reach the shore against the strong current, according to reports.

The brothers reportedly worked as seasonal workers at Nomans Restaurant in Martha’s Vineyard. A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to cover the costs to transport their bodies home for burial.

“Tavaris and Tavaughn left an impression on everyone they met — at 26 and 21 years old, their bright smiles, charismatic personalities, unshakeable faith and unrelenting positive attitude made them an absolute joy to be around,” organizer Doug Abdelnour wrote on the fundraiser’s page.

Family spokesman Bishop Rhoan Parkins confirmed the development. He says the brothers’ parents Rev Keith and Jacqueline Bulgin and other relatives are on the scene in Massachusetts. #GLNRToday pic.twitter.com/ppfPNILOTL — Jamaica Gleaner (@JamaicaGleaner) August 18, 2022

“Tavaris was well known as a beloved school teacher, and Tavaughn was known to be a musical prodigy and gifted soccer/football player,” Abdelnour stated. “Both boys were destined to make an impact in every community they served and every endeavor they pursued.”

The brothers are survived by their parents and their two sisters.