Spirit Airlines Employee Suspended: The Journal of Steffanie Rivers | WATCH

*A Spirit Airlines employee who got into a fight with a would-be passenger at DFW airport is on the verge of losing his job.

This is a could’ve, should’ve, would’ve moment: It could have been avoided. It should have been avoided. And it would have been avoided if the airline employee would have recognized his power in the moment and made the decision to de-escalate and walk away.

He didn’t. Instead, he met aggression with aggression. Now he could be without a job over a B.S. argument.

Click the video above for more details.

Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. Email her at info@SteffanieRivers.com with your comments, questions and speaking inquiries. Follow her @tcbstef on Instagram and Twitter.