Final Two Victims in Horrific LA (Windsor Hills) Crash That Killed Six | VIDEO

*The final two victims from the fatal Windsor Hills (Los Angeles) accident have been identified. Lynette Noble, 38, and Nathesia Lewis, 42, were killed during the tragic accident that claimed the lives of 4 other people including a pregnant woman, her unborn baby, an 11-month-old, and the unborn baby’s father.

According to ABC7 and NBC4, Noble and Lewis were in the car together when Nicole Linton crashed into them going 90 mph. Their vehicle instantly burst into flames.

Their bodies weren’t immediately identified because of the severe trauma that ensued from the crash. Coroners weren’t able to identify them as victims until a few days after the crash with the help of their DNA samples.

Family members of both ladies claim they didn’t know that their loved one was a victim in the fatal Crash.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Quinta Brunson Inks Overall, Multiyear Deal with Warner Bros. TV

Nateshia’s boyfriend, Clarence Hamlin, says that he became worried when Lewis didn’t come home that night and has been distraught ever since he learned of the tragic news.

A family friend of Lynette, Robbie Cross, says they were showing support to the other victims of the crash, not realizing they too had suffered a loss.

“It’s been shocking,” she said to NBC 7. “We were not aware that our friend, her niece, was in one of the cars that was hit. We came out here to support all the other families, still not knowing that Lynette was one of the persons in that vehicle.”

Nateshia Lewis leaves behind six children, ranging in age from 2 years old to 23 years old, and an infant grandchild, according to a GoFundMe campaign launched to help support her children and cover funeral expenses.

Additionally, a GoFundMe organized on behalf of Lynette Noble described her as “one of the kindest, gentlest, and most loyal” people.

“Despite the difficulties in her life, Lynette made the most of every situation,” the fundraiser reads.