Mind-boggling! Saudi Arabia Plans to Build a 75-Mile-Long Skyscraper

*Saudi Arabia plans to build a 75-mile-long skyscraper, according to a Wall Street Journal report. To put it into perspective, the building will be long enough to stretch across the distance between Manhattan to New Haven, Connecticut.

Designed by Morphosis Architects of the U.S. and dubbed the “Mirror Line,” the $1 trillion project would be the largest structure in the world if it is ever built.

The specs are pretty mind-boggling: the structure would be made up of two parallel buildings, each 1,600 feet tall. The two buildings would traverse coastal, mountain and desert terrain and be connected by walkways. It would be spacious enough to accommodate up to 5 million people at any given time. It would be so big and with every essential thing its residents would need, such as a high-speed train, which would be constructed under the building.

There would also be a vertical farming scheme to provide the population with food. There is a plan for a sports stadium up to 1,000 feet above ground to take care of the entertainment.

Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi Crown Prince, has said the project would leave a legacy that equals the Egyptian pyramids. Well, he’s right about that.

By the way, boat owners haven’t been left out of the equation either, as there will be a marina for yachts.

But wouldn’t the building crack, considering the fact that the Earth curves? To deal with that, the designers have proposed leaving a gap at the top of 2,600-foot modules so that the structures could “bend” around the planet.

Constructing “Mirror Lane” is just part of a bigger project called Neom, estimated to be as large as Massachusetts. However, the project has been slow in taking off after failing to gain foreign interest and funding, thanks to Saudi Arabia’s poor human rights record. The 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi further complicated matters.

Saudi Arabia has often come up with megaproject proposals, which usually soon fail to take off. During the last oil boom, there was talk of building the world’s tallest skyscraper. But the plan soon went under the table, thanks to issues with master plans and unhappy foreign employees.

For this latest dream, prince Mohammed bin Salman has set a deadline of 2030. That is somewhat too optimistic, considering an initial impact assessment from last year estimated the project would 50-year to complete.