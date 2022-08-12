Friday, August 12, 2022
Wait. What? Jocelyn Savage Claims She’s Pregnant by R. Kelly – But HOW?!

By Fisher Jack
R Kelly & Jocelyn Savage (GettyTMZ)
*R. Kelly’s fianceé Joycelyn Savage has revealed she’s pregnant with the singer’s baby in her new tell-all memoir, “Love and Joy of Robert.”

In one of the excerpts from the 11-page-long book, which was released on Friday, Savage writes that she found out about the joyful news after the “Religious Love” hitmaker had sent her an engagement ring to her home shortly after being sentenced to 30 years in prison for sex trafficking and racketeering.

The 26-year-old soon-to-be mother of one recalled experiencing morning sickness out of the blue, which she initially suspected were Covid-related symptoms. But a pregnancy test later determined that Savage actually had a bun in the oven, which she described as the “most amazing news,” as she rushed to tell her beau about it.

“It was a happy day but an incomplete time in my life. Today I am grateful to God for giving me the most precious gift. Robert is extremely excited about the news that I am having a baby and feels sad that Robert will not be able to be here with us.” Savage has yet to share her due date.

Wait. There’s more …

The logical question is how was the child conceived?  Remember, R. Kelly has been locked up for over a year.

A lawyer for Joycelyn’s parents tells TMZ they’re still processing the news, but aren’t willing to make a comment at this time. We’re not surprised. They’re probably scratching their collective heads just like everybody else.

Here’s what else TMZ is reporting:

As we reported, Joycelyn revealed the two were engaged through a letter sent to the judge ahead of his sentencing, asking for him to get a lenient sentence while claiming, “I’m not the victim that the government has portrayed me to be.”

In her book, she refers to Azriel Clary, one of Kelly’s other live-in GF’s as “the other girl” … saying she became bipolar and eventually “smeared my name all over social media” after returning to her family.

As you know, Azriel wanted out of the situation and tried getting Joycelyn to leave, too … resulting in them landing blows on each other back in 2020.

It remains unclear how far along Savage is in the pregnancy.

