Angela Yee Tweets ‘The Breakfast Club As You Know it is Officially Over!’ | VIDEO

*Wait. This can’t be true. Maybe it is? Maybe it isn’t? All we know is that according to a tweet from co-host Angela Yee: “The breakfast club as you know it is officially over.”

Well, if that ain’t enough to blow your mind, then we don’t know what will. Yep, Miss Yee sent social media into shock with her very cryptic tweet from outta nowhere Tuesday night as she suggested there’s some bad news for fans of the hit radio talk show.

Again, “The breakfast club as you know it is officially over,” is what she told the world. But what does that really mean? What da heck is going on?

Oh yeah, if this means anything related to the “The breakfast club as you know it is officially over” tweet, Yee, 46, tweeted this 15 minutes prior: “GOD is good!” Heck, it’s just as cryptic.

For those that don’t know, the hit morning show which originates on Power 105 in New York City, also airs on over 100 stations nationwide and racks up over 8 million listeners each month, according to Nielsen data.

In August 2020, The Breakfast Club was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame.

“What an accomplishment! … And for everyone who listens to us in the morning and is part of our family, thank you so much for this honor!” Yee wrote on Instagram at the time.

Charlamagne said, “All Praises and Glory Due To God and sincere Thanks and Gratitude to everyone who listens to us on the radio, via podcast, YouTube, however, you consume your breakfast, THANK YOU for being a part of our club.”

The show’s YouTube channel, which has short and full-length clips from each morning’s program, has racked up over 5.15 million subscribers since launching in 2010.

Oh, by the way, as of this posting, neither of Yee’s co-hosts, Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy have yet to comment.

Well, just because Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy haven’t yet said anything, as you can imagine, that hasn’t stopped Twitter:

