Mike Tyson Calls Hulu the ‘Slave Master’ of Streaming Apps

*Mike Tyson has once again slammed Hulu over its upcoming series about the famed boxing champion.

The eight-episode series stars Trevante Rhodes Tyson with Laura Harrier as Tyson’s ex-wife Robin Givens, and Russell Hornsby as Don King. According to Deadline, the streamer describes the series as “an unauthorized and no-holds-barred look at the life of Mike Tyson.” Check out the new trailer above.

On Saturday (Aug. 6), Tyson took to social media to blast Hulu for using his life story without his permission. As reported by Revolt, he claims that Hulu executives did not consult with him while making the project, nor did the streamer pay him to use his name to tell his story.

“Don’t let Hulu fool you. I don’t support their story about my life. It’s not 1822. It’s 2022. They stole my life story and didn’t pay me. To Hulu executives I’m just a n****r they can sell on the auction block,” wrote Tyson in a meme posted Saturday (see below).

In the caption, he wrote, “Hulu is the streaming version of the slave master. They stole my story and didn’t pay me.”

Tyson further expressed his outrage in a post on Twitter.

“Hulu tried to desperately pay my brother @danawhite millions without offering me a dollar to promote their slave master take over story about my life. He turned it down because he honors friendship and treating people with dignity. I’ll never forget what he did for me just like I’ll never forget what Hulu stole from me,” wrote Tyson.

When the limited series was announced last year, Tyson called for a boycott of Hulu in a since-deleted Instagram post.

“Hulu’s announcement to do an unauthorized mini-series of the Tyson story without compensation, although unfortunate, isn’t surprising,” Tyson wrote at the time, as reported by Complex. “This announcement on the heels of social disparities in our country is a prime example of how Hulu’s corporate greed led to this tone-deaf cultural misappropriation of the Tyson life story. To make this announcement during Black History Month only confirms Hulu’s concern for dollars over respect for black story rights.”

Hulu’s “Mike” was created by Oscar-winning “I-Tonya” screenwriter Steven Rogers. It was previously announced that another Tyson-related series was in the works with Martin Scorsese set to executive producer, Antoine Fuqua directing, and Jamie Foxx set to star as the former heavyweight champion.

Hulu’s “Mike” debuts Aug. 25.