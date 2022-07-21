Thursday, July 21, 2022
Hulu Drops Official Trailer for Mike Tyson Limited Series | Watch

By Ny MaGee
*Hulu has dropped the new official trailer for “Mike,” the upcoming series about Mike Tyson.

The eight-episode series stars Trevante Rhodes as the famed professional boxer, with Laura Harrier as Tyson’s ex-wife Robin Givens, and Russell Hornsby as Don King.

According to Deadline, the streamer describes the series as “an unauthorized and no-holds-barred look at the life of Mike Tyson.” 

Check out the new trailer above.

Mike Tyson
Mike Tyson / Credit: Twitter

When the limited series was announced last year, Tyson called for a boycott of Hulu in a since-deleted Instagram post. The boxing champ is not involved in the project.

“Hulu’s announcement to do an unauthorized mini-series of the Tyson story without compensation, although unfortunate, isn’t surprising,” Tyson wrote on IG, as reported by Complex. “This announcement on the heels of social disparities in our country is a prime example of how Hulu’s corporate greed led to this tone-deaf cultural misappropriation of the Tyson life story.  To make this announcement during Black History Month only confirms Hulu’s concern for dollars over respect for black story rights.”

Hulu’s “Mike” was created by Oscar-winning “I-Tonya” screenwriter Steven Rogers. It was previously announced that another Tyson-related series was in the works with Martin Scorsese set to executive producer, Antoine Fuqua directing, and Jamie Foxx set to star as the former heavyweight champion.

“I have been looking to tell my story for quite some time,” Tyson previously said in a statement. “With the recent launch of Legends Only League and the excitement from fans following my return to the ring, now feels like the perfect moment. I look forward to collaborating with Martin, Antoine, Jamie, and the entire creative team to bring audiences a series that not only captures my professional and personal journey but also inspires and entertains.” 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

