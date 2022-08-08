Gamba Cole Talks Season 2 of Acclaimed Comedy Thriller ‘The Outlawz’ | EUR Exclusive

*We recently caught up with rising British star ​​Gamba Cole to speak about the sophomore season of “The Outlaws,” the critically acclaimed series from co-creators Stephen Merchant (who also stars) and Elgin James (“Mayans M.C.), that is currently streaming on Prime Video.

According to a press release, the series has been described as “eminently likeable,” “an intriguing blend of sharp comedy and genuine danger” and “complex, criminally fun.”

Season two of the comedy thriller picks up a few months after the climax of season one. The Outlaws still have time to serve on their sentences, but quickly realize the criminal underworld isn’t done with them yet—not by a long shot. This ragtag group of misfits’ shared past comes back to haunt them, in the shape of a terrifying London drug lord out for blood—The Dean. Season two definitely lives up to the hype, per press release.

Watch the S2 trailer below.

Cole, who stars opposite Merchant and veteran actor Christopher Walken, shines in this season as he digs deeper into the “real” to find his character and bring you into the minefield realities of the gangland.

Check out our conversation with the star about taking on season 2 of “The Outlawz” and what fans can expect.

Cole can also be seen as Anton in Amazon’s “Hanna,” and he is best known for his role as Malcolm in BBC’s “Soon Gone: A Windrush Chronicle with Lenny Henry.” Later this year you can catch him in Lionsgate’s “The Protégé” alongside Samuel L. Jackson and Michael Keaton.

WATCH: