Friday, August 5, 2022
Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro Named Permanent Co-hosts of ‘The View’

By Ny MaGee
The View
Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro

*Conservative commentators Alyssa Farah Griffin (former Trump advisor) and Ana Navarro have been named permanent co-hosts of “The View.”

The pair, who have regularly co-hosted the show, will join moderators Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, and Sunny Hostin. 

“The last couple of years have been a bit turbulent for me.  I worked for an administration that I ended up speaking out against fervently and continue to daily. That changes a lot in your life. I lost a lot of friends. I’m estranged from family members. But I have to say this: I am so proud to have found my voice,” said Griffin on Thursday’s show. 

“I was a president’s spokesperson, I was a vice president’s spokesperson, I was way too many Republican men’s of Congress spokesperson. But now it is my voice, and I’m here to just join this table (and) hopefully bring a different perspective,” she added. 

READ MORE: ‘The View’ Co-host Sunny Hostin Doesn’t Believe in Abortions PERIOD end of Story, However … WATCH

Navarro, who began appearing as a contributor in 2015, said: “I, and we at this table have spent a lot of time talking about representation. And that means that when a little Latina immigrant girl born in Chinandega, Nicaragua, who came to this country at the age of 8 as a political refugee and found her home here, gets the opportunity and the chance to have a platform, you grab it with both hands and you run with it.”

As reported by CNN, “The View” has been in search of a conservative co-host since Meghan McCain left last summer.

“We promised to take a little time to fill the seat and we have found the right match and a welcome addition to the show with Alyssa,” executive producer Brian Teta said in a statement. “She is willing to share her unique political experience and brings a strong conservative perspective while holding her own in tough debates with her co-hosts and guests on both sides of the aisle.”

“Ana has made an indelible impact on ‘The View’ since the first time she joined us at the table,” Teta added. “She is a strong independent thinker with savvy insight, not to mention that she is whip-smart and fiercely funny. We are very happy to officially welcome her as a co-host.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

