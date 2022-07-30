Saturday, July 30, 2022
Former NFL Player (Kevin Ware) Indicted for Murder of His Girlfriend | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
*(CNN) — Former NFL player Kevin Ware has been indicted on charges of murder and tampering with evidence, specifically a corpse, in the death of his girlfriend, Taylor Pomaski, who disappeared in 2021, according to a news release from the Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg.

“Prosecutors presented the evidence to a Harris County grand jury, which determined there was sufficient evidence for criminal charges,” Ogg said in the release.

CNN reached out to the Harris County District Clerk’s Office for the indictment and was told the case file is not viewable to the public at this time.

Lacy Johnson, a chief prosecutor in the Major Offenders Division, who is handling the case, said, “Although this investigation has been going on since Taylor’s disappearance in 2021, the court process is just beginning, and we encourage anyone who has knowledge about what happened between Kevin and Taylor to come forward.”

Kevin Ware (Montgomery County Sheriff's Office-AP)
On May 11, 2021, Pomaski’s family reported her missing and “possibly endangered,” according to a Harris County Sheriff’s Office news release. An investigation revealed that she was last seen in April following a party at her residence, and the circumstances surrounding her disappearance “appeared suspicious.”

In December 2021, authorities found remains they believed to be related to Pomaski. In April 2022, the remains were identified as belonging to Pomaski, online records show.

Ware is currently in jail for an unrelated case, according to Montgomery County Jail records.

Ware’s attorney did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment.

According to the NFL official website, Kevin Ware had a two season career in the league.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

