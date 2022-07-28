Thursday, July 28, 2022
Lori Harvey Signs with IMG Models and WME

By Ny MaGee
*Lori Harvey has signed with IMG Models and WME.

“It’s a dream to work with IMG Models and WME,” Harvey, 25, told WWD in an exclusive statement. “I’m so excited for what this next chapter holds and am looking forward to expanding my business ventures across fashion, TV, film and entertainment.”

Per WDD, IMG Models will build up Harvey’s portfolio in fashion editorial work while WME will represent her work in “television, digital content, acting, producing and beyond,” according to the company.

Harvey, founder of skincare brand Skn by LH, has appeared in publications such as W Magazine, Vogue, and Harper’s Bazaar. According to the report, she has also developed relationships with designer Michael Kors and fashion houses Burberry and Valentino.

Most recently, Kim Kardashian was called out for her new skincare line, Skkn by Kim, with critics noting that it is too similar to Lori’s Skn by LH line, which launched last year. 

“Sis just added a K and called it a day,” said one Instagram user, as reported by Page Six

Kardashian released her nine-step product line in June, eight months after Harvey launched her five-step system, according to the report. 

“Anyone with a fully developed brain and a pair of working eyeballs can clearly see that S-K-N and S-K-K-N is the same,” one Instagram user noted.

“You could be so creative with your kids’ names. Now all of a sudden, you lost creativity? … At this point, it’s pretty much giving copy and paste.”

 Per the report, a Twitter user accused the reality star of “stealing from a black woman for the thousandth time.”

“KKN by Kim?? What happened to SKN by Lori Harvey??? One thing the Kardashians gon do is take from black women chileee,” another person tweeted.

“Why would kim do a line called SKKN when lori harvey has SKN. who’s [sic] bright idea was that?” asked someone else, while another critic asked, “Did Kim Kardashian really name her skincare like SKKN because LoriHarvey already took SKN?? 😭”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

