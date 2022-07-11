Did Michael B. Jordan Dump Lori Harvey Because She’s An ‘Airhead’?

*Did Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan call it quits because the actor got fed up with her being an “airhead”?One alleged insider claims this to be the case.

As we reported previously, the couple called it quits after a year of dating. News of their breakup initially came from a source “close to the couple,” reports PEOPLE.

“Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken,” the source said. “They still love each other.”

“Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term. He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time,” the source added. “They had great times together and brought out the best in each other.”

Meanwhile, a so-called anonymous tipster hit up Lipstick Alley with claims that Michael found it challenging to get settled in the relationship because Lori was “hard to be around.” Here’s the unedited account of what the tea spiller had to say:

I have direct knowledge of this within Michael B Jordan’s circle because I’ve been around them since before they broke up. Michael was saying Lori was an “airhead” and “hard to be around”. He was telling his friends that. That she was a trophy of sorts, but really dumb. He said it was hard to keep a conversation with her for long and the relationship felt shallow. I noticed he started becoming anti social around her and her friends.

On multiple occasions he would be in his phone or busy reading scripts and not really socially engaging with her. He started pulling away and going to more parties than usual with his guy friends who are single and known to date tons of women in Hollywood. He began house hunting and they are argued because she felt the home felt masculine and more like a bachelor home, not a home for them to start a family someday. SHE pressured HIM to move the relationship to the next level. He bulked at it. Her dad even had the talk with him and he wasn’t feeling it. She pulled rank and basically gave him an ultimatum. He said he needed time and then next thing he knew, she removed his photos on Instagram and had her team put out a press release saying they broke up. Michael had no idea she was going to do all that.

It’s sad because they had genuine love together, but they didn’t have much in common and Michael felt he was not being mentally stimulated, ultimately, feels like an age difference thing.

Now I love Lori, but the “city girl” persona is not real. She pays a social media company in London to create memes on Instagram and push the narrative that she’s the City Girl. Something that ironically, Future, her ex, the rapper does. A lot of the “Toxic King” memes you see on Instagram are actually created by the same team. She got that from him.

I don’t want to spill too much to give away my identity but MBJ is actually a really good guy and I am sick of seeing stories that he cheated or that he pressured HER to married, when that’s not the case. He was just unhappy and didn’t’ know what to do

And there you have it.

Do you believe Lori is an airhead and Michael bailed because he had enough of dealing with her? Sound off in the comments.