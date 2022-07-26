Is Starbucks a Retail Chain or a Homeless Shelter? Bad Decision Haunts Company | VIDEO

*(Via RadioFacts) – In a posted video of a company meeting, Shultz is heard criticizing local, state, and federal officials for failing to fight crime and address mental illness.

But he failed to mention how under the previous CEO Kevin R. Johnson’s leadership, the company had a racism PR nightmare after a manager in a Philadephia Starbucks called police and two black men were arrested for trespassing because they were in the store and didn’t buy anything.

The way the situation went down in Philly did come off as excessive and racist when the manager called the police on the two black men who didn’t buy anything, and one of them wanted to use the bathroom but was denied. The manager claimed she asked the men to leave, but they refused.

Once the situation hit the headlines after the men were arrested, she was relocated, but is it feasible for any brick and mortar business to pay rent and electricity then allow anyone to use it whether they patronize the business or not … at times for hours on end? You cannot be a consumer-based retail business AND a shelter simultaneously.

The Catalyst to a Disaster Waiting to Happen

Starbucks panicked and made a rash and predictably disastrous decision. To open its doors and allow everyone access to Starbucks, whether buying the product or not, including using the bathrooms.

This decision was unfair to paying customers and even more unfair to employees who were now in charge of cleaning the bathrooms where many homeless people were bathing in the age of COVID nonetheless.

Starbucks can blame authorities and officials all day for the safety concerns, but it’s also on Starbucks. As a former frequent visitor of the store to catch up on work and to use his laptop, Radio Facts CEO Kevin Ross states, “I can attest to how it became increasingly more uncomfortable to spend time there with all the homeless people taking up all the space with suitcases, shopping carts, and charging devices. You never know when they will start yelling or have episodes, and I’ve seen it happen. It’s a huge problem for Starbucks but one that they opened the door to.”

Homeless People Do Need More Outlets

Suppose the state and authorities are responsible for anything. In that case, it’s for not having enough outlets for homeless people to meet their needs, but Starbucks opened the door to this problem in their retail outlets by making them unsafe for employees and customers.

“I stopped to get coffee recently in Woodland Hills, CA, and a homeless man came in and was screaming at everybody, he freaked everybody out, and they had to close the store for an hour to allow everyone to calm down,” said Ross

