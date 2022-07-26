New Book Claims Harvey Weinstein Had Bad Hygiene and Deformed Genitals

*A new book about disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein details his bad hygiene and ‘deformed’ genitalia.

Weinstein,70, is serving a 23-year sentence after his 2020 conviction in New York for raping an aspiring actress and sexually assaulting a production assistant.

In a new book titled “Hollywood Ending: Harvey Weinstein and the Culture of Silence,” author Ken Auletta spoke to former associates, employees, family members and accusers to unpack Weinstein’s rise to power and downfall. Auletta also covered Weinstein’s trial and exchanged several emails with him in prison, TheWrap reports.

“He really thought he was God’s gift, a Don Juan,” Auletta recently told Fox News.

READ MORE: Harvey Weinstein Sentenced to 23 Years in Prison for Sexual Assault Convictions



The book notes that Weinstein accuser Jessica Mann told a Manhattan courthouse in 2020 that he smelled of “poop” when he raped her in 2013.

“The first time I saw him fully naked, I felt, I thought he was deformed and intersex,” Mann said during the trial. “He has extreme scarring that I didn’t know if maybe he was a burn victim but it didn’t make sense. He does not have testicles and it appears like he has a vagina.”

Weinstein’s lack of personal hygiene is also mentioned by others who shared their firsthand accounts in the book.

“Harvey had some notion in his head that his body was attractive,” Auletta said.

Auletta’s book also explores how Weinstein was able to get away with his alleged sex crimes for so long because women who had encounters with him were afraid to speak out.

“They were afraid of challenging him and being called liars,” Auletta said. “They knew he would attack or castigate them. He had enormous power among the press…. He was also willing to pay these women a sum of money to keep quiet. And as long as they signed a non-disclosure agreement, they couldn’t tell anyone.”