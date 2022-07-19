Usher’s 2022 New Look ‘Disruptivator’ Summit is July 20/22 – Youth Register Now! | VIDEO

*The 2022 Usher’s New Look Disruptivator Summit is coming to you live from ATL beginning this Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

Hundreds of the nation’s brightest young minds are gathering for the 3-day conference where they will learn new skills and get access to resources to help make their dreams come true – and give them a “New Look” on life. It takes a village and S/O to @Usher and @ushersnewlook! #UNL #2022DisruptivatorSummit

To register, click here: https://disruptivator.splashthat.com

Check out what Usher has to say about it via the video below.

The 2022 Disruptivator Summit is presented by Cisco with major support from Travelers, presenting sponsor of UNL’s Moguls-In-Training Retreat being held simultaneously at Emory for college students.

The Moguls in Training Retreat is convened annually to provide professional and personal development.

Travelers will host the 40 participating students with excursions, career exploration workshops and a diversity fair providing insights about career opportunities with the company.

Morgan Stanley is the sponsor of UNL’s E-sports excursion for over 50 students. Ford Motor Company Fund and Truist are providing Summit and core programmatic support. Southwest Airlines is the official airline.



source: Usher’s New Look / finnpartners.com