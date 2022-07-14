Thursday, July 14, 2022
HomeLiving
Living

Shocker! Despite Crime, Chicago Ranked As Second-Best City in the World

By Fisher Jack
0

Chicago - Getty
Chicago – Getty

*Chicago has been ranked the second best city in the world as part of a new list.⁠ This isn’t something you’d have to tell Chicagoans because they pretty much already think Chicago is the best city, period.

The feelings of those who live there have been confirmed by a new list that ranks the city as the second-best city in the world.⁠

More than 20,000 city-livers gave their input to the 2022 Time Out index, saying they felt Chicago should be given the No. 2 spot for the best city in the world.⁠

Their decision was based on the characteristics of the city, culture, how expensive it is, and nightlife, among other things. I mean, when you’ve got Harold’s, Uncle Remus, Giordano’s, Pearl’s Place, and more, what more can you ask for? On top of all-around bomb Chinese food. Chicago’s food and beverage scenes were called out as one of the city’s top features.⁠

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Slim Thug Gets Lesson from Big Freedia on How Pronouns Are Used in Queer Community | WATCH



“Whether you want to try world-class dining, party until 4am at historic clubs, spend a day soaking up the sun along #LakeMichigan, see iconic artworks or just wander among different neighborhoods, there’s never a dull moment to be had (yes, even when winter rolls around),” reads the report.⁠

Chicago was on the list with 52 other cities, with Edinburgh, #Scotland being ranked in the No. 1 spot.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert)

Previous articleDaniel Kaluuya Drops Out of ‘Black Panther 2’ Due to Scheduling Conflicts
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO