Slim Thug Gets Lesson from Big Freedia on How Pronouns Are Used in Queer Community | WATCH

*Rapper Slim Thug is being praised by members of the queer community who are easily triggered by how pronouns are used.

The hip-hop star recently chopped it up with artist Big Freedia and discussed how to use pronouns with trans people and those who identify as gender fluid and non-binary.

“I never been able to kick it with somebody like you, so I need to know the proper pronouns,” the rapper said to Big Freedia during a recent episode of “College Hill: Celebrity Edition,” Blavity reports.

“I’m gender fluid. I don’t have a pronoun,” Big Freedia said. “It’s a new age for me too with the pronoun stuff. With my homies in New Orleans who I kick it with who I grew up with, I’m their bro. To my girls, I’m they sista. To my kids, straight and gay, I’m their mom. My sister, my blood sister, I’m her brother. And when she wanna call me her sister, I’m her sister. It really don’t matter to me because I know who I am.”

👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 to @slimthugga for this very mature conversation about #lgbtq ppl & pronouns with @bigfreedia ! This is how you approach the conversation..just ask. #CollegeHillCelebrityEdition pic.twitter.com/v1kB2WVawa — Justin Stewart (@ProducerStewart) July 6, 2022

The rapper went on to say…“Being a gangster rapper, you don’t really be around a lot of gay people. Being in this house is definitely a different experience, so this is giving me a chance to step out of my box and meet new people.”

Big Freedia said it all comes down to respect.

“When you respect people as a human being, you don’t have to worry about none of that,” the artist said. “When you’re secure with yourself, you don’t have to worry about nothing either.”

You can watch the moment via the Twitter clip above.