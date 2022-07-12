First Fine Art Book by Chuck D Entitled ‘LIVIN’ LOUD – ARTitation by Chuck D’ Set for November Publication

*Genesis Publications is proud to announce the release of the first fine art book by Public Enemy founder, hip-hop pioneer and revolutionary activist Chuck D entitled, LIVIN’ LOUD – ARTitation by Chuck D, which will be published NOVEMBER 29 worldwide.

LIVIN’ LOUD presents a body of artworks that continue to address the social and politically conscious issues of his lyrics, revealing Chuck D’s visual dexterity as he explores a diverse range of subjects paying homage to his musical influences and peers from James Brown and Woody Guthrie to Def Jam labelmates Run-DMC and Beastie Boys, a host of the most influential hip-hop artists from Ice Cube to Run the Jewels, his twin passions of baseball and basketball, creating a collection of landscapes on tour with Prophets of Rage, and a range of sociopolitical pieces that explore the issues continuing to shape our culture.

LIVIN’ LOUD features Chuck D’s engaging commentary, guiding the reader through his thought process and inspirations and tracing his musical and artistic trajectory through illuminating anecdotes and cultural observations that give unprecedented insight into his life and work. Chuck’s text reveals his early experiences growing up in the turbulent era of the Sixties, in which he was shaped by the prevalent civil rights and anti-war sentiments of the time. He goes on to share his journey into the world of hip-hop from his early roots and the central figures that critically shaped him and his voice, the formation of Public Enemy through to their Rock ’n’ Roll Hall of Fame induction, his time with Prophets of Rage through to current day world affairs. “I was already expressing my political viewpoint through my art and graphics, so the bridge into music was a natural next step. First, I expressed myself with my head and my hands, and then later with my voice.” – Chuck D

With a foreword by Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello, LIVIN’ LOUD is a visual experience of over 250 artworks, each piece reflective of the man behind the music. Working with a selection of media, sketchpads and canvases, Chuck D has produced hundreds of artworks over the last six years. Everything from oil paintings of 1950s baseball fields to pencil sketches of music icons of Nina Simon, Bob Dylan and the Beastie Boys have been curated exclusively for Genesis Publications to create a striking kaleidoscope of his work.

About the Author

The multi-platinum recording artist, educator, activist and founding member of the groundbreaking hip hop group Public Enemy, Chuck D’s nonconformism and innovation within his music had endured throughout his art, which he has produced since he was a teenager. Chuck D attended Adelphi University in Long Island, where he studied graphic design, and it was there that he developed his artistic virtuosity and found his passion for hip hop and he would go on to receive a B.F.A and honorary doctorate from the university.

LIVIN’ LOUD comes after a string of impressive exhibitions at Gallery 30 South, Shepard Fairey’s Subliminal Projects Gallery and Chuck’s alma mater, Adelphi University.

The Publication in Detail

LIVIN’ LOUD will be released as a hardback bookstore version which will be available in bookstores worldwide and as a special signed limited edition of only 1,200 copies, which will be available from Genesis Publications.

The Artluxe edition is limited to only 50 copies, each numbered and signed by the author. These special copies are signed by Chuck D, bound in cloth with gold foiling, and presented in a clamshell box. A second volume, a reproduction of one of Chuck D’s many sketchbooks, is also included. Completing the Artluxe boxed set is a unique drawing created exclusively for these special copies and signed by the artist.

The Deluxe copies are bound in cloth with gold foiling and presented in a clamshell box. A second volume, a reproduction Chuck D sketchbook, is also included. The Deluxe Edition features a set of three numbered prints of Public Enemy, Beastie Boys and Run-DMC on archival Giclee 350gsm paper, which are all signed by the artist.

The Collector copies are bound in paper with a cloth spine, featuring gold foiling and presented in a clamshell box. A second volume, a reproduction Chuck D sketchbook, is also included. The Collector copies are accompanied by a numbered print of Public Enemy, signed by the artist.

For more information and for orders, please visit: ChuckDBook.com

About Genesis Publications:

Genesis Publications was founded in 1974 in Britain as an independent publishing house true to the arts of printing and craftsmanship. Today, Genesis creates some of the world’s most sought-after books for readers in 90 countries, and as of 2017 celebrated its 100th edition-learn more at: https://www.genesis-publications.com/

source: dkcnews.com