Cardi B Slams The Shade Room for ‘Gaslighting’ and Posting Negative Coverage About Her

*Cardi B put The Shade Room on blast recently, accusing the celebrity news site of gaslighting her and only posting negative content about the hip-hop star.

In a now-deleted war of words posted online this weekend, Cardi told the site to remove a post about her daughter Kulture.

“Delete my child off y’all page,” Cardi said in a since-removed tweet, Complex reports.

Cardi then accused TSR of posting only negative stories about her but the site pushed back with examples of its positive coverage of the star.

“So now you guys want to gaslight me,” Cardi said in a video (see below). “And if you guys are not doing shady shit on purpose, why mute me from commenting? And then, you guys post certain things—certain things—positive about me so y’all can continuously post negative things about me that you don’t do to other artists.”

Both sides ultimately agreed to hash out the drama privately via a phone call.

“You know what, let’s handle this like adults,” Cardi tweeted when suggesting a phone conversation, to which TSR agreed.

TSR later updated fans and followers that both sides were “able to come to a resolution.”

“Just spoke to @iamcardib and we were able to come to a resolution,” the site explained on social media, according to the report. “We’re putting the issue to rest and moving on. Cardi, we wish you the best and continued success. Glad we found a way to move forward peacefully. What happened earlier was bad, but how it ended is good.”

The Shade Room also apologized for how it handled the situation with Cardi B, writing: “To the roommates, our true supporters, we promise to never subject you to this kind of behavior again. We appreciate your constant support of our platform and we would be nothing without our 36 million roommates & counting. Onward and upward.”