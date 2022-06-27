Monday, June 27, 2022
Cardi B Claps Back at Fan Who Said Rapper’s Daughter Has Autism

By Ny MaGee
Cardi B
Cardi B (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

*Cardi B clapped back at a Twitter user who suggested her 3-year-old daughter has autism.

“Your daughter is literally autistic and you’re on stan twitter instead of making sure she’s not sticking her finger in outlets,” wrote user @theminajprint in a since-deleted tweet, Page Six reports. 

Cardi replied: “My daughter is not autistic…You can’t call her ugly so y’all have to diagnose her wit her wit something.Go play in traffic bitch.”

According to the report, several fans came to the rapper’s defense. One Twitter user commented, “Her daughter is not autistic but I am and I’m very smart and it’s not wrong having autism but cardi b knows her daughter more than anyone else 💯,” wrote @Brian_thadon95.

READ MORE: Cardi B and Offset Reveal Unique Name of Their Baby Boy, Share First Photos

Another user, @SheLoves_Blue, added: “No one is saying that there is anything wrong with being autistic but look at the intent of the person that said it. They weren’t trying to be helpful or informative, they said it in a spiteful way, so yes she has the right to be upset.”

The hip-hop star shares two kids with her husband Offset, daughter Kulture, 3, and son Wave, who turns 1 in September.

We reported earlier that their son is the spitting image of his older sister. Offset is also dad to daughter Kalea, 7, and sons Kody, 7, and Jordan, 12, from previous relationships.

In April, Cardi B and Offset shared the first photos of their adorable baby boy in issue of Essence and also offered insight into the baby’s name. 

“When Set suggested Wave, I was sold! THAT HAD TO BE HIS NAME !” Cardi B captioned a Twitter video of a piece of jewelry that spelled out her son’s name.

Cardi and Offset wed in September 2017 and their relationship has since been shrouded in rumors about his constant infidelity. Rumor has it that Cardi dropped out of starring in her first feature film because she didn’t want to leave her cheating husband for any extended length of time. 

We previously reported that that the “Be Careful” star had landed the starring role as Amber in the Thembi Banks-directed comedy, “Assisted Living.” The film would follow Amber as she goes on the run inside a retirement home, disguising herself as her grandmother. However, just a week before filming began, Cardibacked away from the flick due to an alleged  “overextended” work schedule.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

